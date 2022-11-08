RUSADA confirms WADA’s appeal in case of figure skater Kamila Valieva to CAS

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has assessed the decision of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to refer the case of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). This is reported RIA News.

RUSADA confirmed receipt of the notice of appeal to CAS. The agency emphasized that they are carrying out the procedure for processing the results in accordance with the requirements of international standards. It is noted that the question of the validity of WADA’s actions will be considered by CAS arbitrators.

Earlier on November 8, the head of WADA, Vitold Banka, announced the transfer of Valieva’s case to CAS. He stated that despite RUSADA’s notification that Valieva’s case would be resolved as soon as possible, no progress had been made.

On October 22, WADA applied to RUSADA regarding Valieva’s case. The organization was asked to make public the relevant amount of information resulting from the investigation. Prior to this, RUSADA wanted to keep the details of the athlete’s case confidential.

At the 2022 Olympics, Valieva won gold in the team competition, but the Russian team was not awarded due to a doping scandal involving an athlete. In the sample of the skater from December 2021, traces of the banned drug trimetazidine were found. At the same time, the Court of Arbitration for Sport allowed her to participate in the individual tournament, where she took fourth place.