“Do we have any dropouts?” The captain is speaking personally as he passes Woffelsbach on his ship on Monday morning at around 10:30 a.m. No, we don’t this time. The handful of passengers stay on board and only leave the Stella Maris at the next port of call to roam through the Eifel National Park deep in the west of the country. Instead, a Dutch family boards, dressed in sporty clothes, like many on board. The number of guests that Klaus Blumberg and his small crew take across the Rursee is manageable. That will change over the course of the day. Two hours later, back at the pier in Schwammenauel, around 60 people are standing there, expectant, some waving. With good holiday weather, many of the 500 places on the ship are occupied.