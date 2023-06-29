













It is worth mentioning that the 90s release of Rurouni Kenshin did not finish adapting the manga in its serialization, since the work was extended for another year after the anime was broadcast. However, the last part of the installment continued with OVAs.

However, on this occasion it was announced that the series will fully adapt the manga work on which it is based, which was written and illustrated by Nobuhiro Watsui.

The manga artwork of Rurouni Kenshin It is made up of 22 volumes. (We refer to the latest edition of the series, because in principle, the 255 chapters were collected in 28 volumes).

Source: Lidenfilms

The cast of voice actors that were announced for Rurouni Kenshin remake is as follows:

Sōma Saito like Kenshin Himura.

like Kenshin Himura. Rie Takahashi like Kaoru Kamiya.

like Kaoru Kamiya. taku yashiro Like Sanosuke Sagara.

Like Sanosuke Sagara. Makoto Koichi like Yahiko Myōjin.

like Yahiko Myōjin. Yuma Uchida like Shinomori Aoshi.

like Shinomori Aoshi. Saori Onishi as Takani Megumi.

The trailer reveals part of the opening theme that will be performed by Reol and is titled Kissaki.

Where to see the Rurouni Kenshin remake?

Crunchyroll did not announce it at its summer 2023 screening, Hidive hasn’t made any posts about it either, despite the fact that we’re very close to the original release date.

Neither Disney nor AnimeBox have spoken. However, this information should be revealed very soon, since we are less than a week away from its launch.

