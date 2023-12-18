













Rurouni Kenshin: The new anime confirms second season and will adapt the Kyoto Arc | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









This new wave of episodes will adapt the Kyoto Arc, which means that a lot of action and big emotions are coming our way for fans. The official name of this sequel is Rurouni Kenshin Meiji Kenkaku Romantan: Kyoto Doran.

It is confirmed that the second season of Rurouni Kenshin will arrive on Fuji TV's Noitamina programming block. At the moment Crunchyroll has not confirmed if it will have it in its catalog but it is most likely.

We recommend: Rurouni Kenshin: Samurai X – In the face of injustice and violence, what about Nobuhiro Watsuki's remake?

Especially since it already has the first installment, which includes 24 episodes. As for the production team, it seems it will be the same. So LIDEN FILMS will be the studio in charge and they have done a good job so far.

Fountain: LIDEN FILMS.

Regarding the cast, there are some additions of voice actors and actresses for the second season of Rurouni Kenshin. These are the first names released:

Makoto Furukawa as Makoto Shishio

Daiki Yamashita as Sojiro Seta

Aya Yamane as Misao Makimachi

Yūichi Nakamura as Seijuro Hiko

In the cases of Makoto Shishio and Sojiro Seta, the concept arts on which they will be based for this sequel are available. It is necessary to point out that at the moment it does not have a release date or window.

The first season of the new anime Rurouni Kenshin It premiered on July 7, 2023 and has been in continuous broadcast for six months since then.

Fountain: LIDEN FILMS.

Its last episode, #24, came out on December 15. The ending suggested that the series would continue but the announcement came with Jump Festa '24.

In this sense, all that remains is to wait for new information about when the new episodes and additions to the cast will be released.

Apart from Rurouni Kenshin We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)