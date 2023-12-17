Completed just a few days ago, the new anime adaptation of Rurouni Kenshin made headlines during the JUMP Party '24 ongoing, where it was announced that the series will continue in 2024, narrating the events of Kyoto Arc.

The announcement came through a spectacular trailer, which also has the task of revealing the official title of this continuation, that is Rurouni Kenshin Meiji Kenkaku Romantan: Kyoto Dōran.

Officially started last July, this new anime adaptation of the famous manga series by Nobuhiro Watsuki it can be viewed on the streaming platform Crunchyroll.

Source: Aniplex Street Anime News Network