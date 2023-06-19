













Rurouni Kenshin: New advance reveals more details of the series with everything and opening

That is to say, it will have a duration of around six months, which will have a consecutive emission.

Regarding the shared video, this allows you to listen to the musical theme ‘hiten’which will be the opening of this series.

This melody is sung by Ayase and R-Shitei (Ayase✕R-Shitei). Apart from what was mentioned before, it also came to light that the actor Satoshi Hino is now part of the cast of the anime of Rurouni Kenshin.

Hino is the one who plays Hajime Saitō, the former leader of the third division of the Shinsengumi. Something the trailer also highlights is the anime’s premiere date, which will be July 6, 2023 on Fuji TV’s Noitamina programming block in Japan.

Fountain: LIDEN FILMS.

It will also be available on other Japanese TV channels. Before the premiere of this new anime of Rurouni Kenshin will have previews in some nations.

Those revealed so far are for the United States, France, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia and South Korea.

Unfortunately none for Latin America. In the case of Japan, he already had two presentations of this type with members of the anime cast.

So far it is not known in which video-on-demand service this new anime will be available. Rurouni Kenshin.

But being produced by Aniplex suggests there’s a good chance it’ll be part of Crunchyroll’s announcements this summer.

This company should make an announcement about it in the coming weeks. Without a doubt, this anime is one of the most anticipated by veteran fans as well as the most recent.

Apart from Rurouni Kenshin we have more anime information at EarthGamer.