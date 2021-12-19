After the film adaptations in live action format, much appreciated by the public, the series Rurouni Kenshin from Nobuhiro Watsuki will receive a new animated project produced by LIDEN FILMS, which will air on Japanese television stations.

The news came during the course of the JUMP Festa ’22, where although an announcement trailer was shown, not all other background information was revealed.

The most recent manga appearance of the famous wandering samurai dates back to 2017 with the launch of Rurouni Kenshin: Hokkaido Arc in the magazine Jump SQ from Shueisha.

In Italy, however, we are preparing to relive the adventures of Kenshin thanks to Star Comics, which on the occasion of the Lucca Comics & Games 2021 announced the arrival of a new edition of the manga for 2022. If you missed the news, you can retrieve it by following this link.

Source: Aniplex Street Anime News Network