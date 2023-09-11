Many will remember the 90s anime ‘Rurouni Kenshin’, or the name with which it arrived in Latin America, ‘Samurai X’, which was based on the manga written and illustrated by Nobuhiro Watsuki and which was broadcast between 1996 and 1998 with a total of 95 episodes. In 2023, a remake about the story of the samurai was released Himura Kenshinthe same one that fascinated old followers and attracted many new followers, since, on this occasion, it seeks to cover the entire original plot, something that did not happen with your predecessor.

Do you want to know when you can watch the new season of the anime? Here we will tell you everything you need to know about part 2 of ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ and other details.

When is part 2 of ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ released?

According to information released by the Twitter page that is an expert on this type of topic, @animetv_jp, part 2 of ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, October 5, 2023. Let us remember that, currently, the first season of the anime is ongoing (it has just published its chapter 10) and will end on September 21, so there will be a one-week break between both installments.

Where to watch ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ ONLINE?

The remake of the remembered 90s anime can be seen, exclusively, on Crunchyrollwhich contains the entire first season, which will have 12 chapters, the same amount that is planned to be developed for part 2.

In order to enjoy the anime, which is under the direction of Hideyo Yamamoto, you only need a subscription on the aforementioned platform; But, if you don’t have one, you can access the plan that best suits your needs.

If you want to watch ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ for FREE and ONLINE, wait a while after the official premiere because, only in this way, you will find the series at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others. Although, as these are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.

What is ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ about?

“‘Rurouni Kenshin’tells the story of Kenshin Himura, a former elite samurai who wants to get away from his previous life and now travels around Japan as a wanderer helping people. This anime returns in 2023 with a new version carried out by Liden Films (Tokyo Revengers),” says the official synopsis of the series.

The second season of ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ will have 12 episodes, the same amount as part 1. Photo: Crunchyroll

