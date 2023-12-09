The season 1 of ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ will come to an end after the premiere of episode 24, which will conclude with the first part of the story of Kenshin Himura, a pacifist wanderer with great skills using his sword. This series is a reboot of the anime of the same name released in 1996, which, in turn, is an adaptation of the manga of the same name created by Nobuhiro Watsukiwhich made its first publication during the first half of the 1990s.

To know more about the premiere of the final episode of the first season of ‘Rurouni Kenshin’which promises to leave all fans on the edge of their seats, we invite you to read the following note, where we will give you all the information you need to take into account prior to its launch.

When does ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ 2023, season 1 episode 24, come out?

Chapter 24 of ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ (2023) will premiere on Thursday, December 14, 2023. This series began airing on July 7 of this year, and divided its first season into two parts, so that fans can fully enjoy its fascinating story, which is expected to have more seasons.

The series is derived from the manga of the same name created by Nobuhiro Watsuki in 1994 and is perceived as a continuation of the anime broadcast between 1996 and 1998. Despite not completely adhering to the original story of the manga creator, said adaptation has gained a enormous popularity and is praised as one of the greatest anime of all time.

What time does episode 24 of ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ (2023) season 1 premiere?

Episode 24 ‘Rurouni Kenshin’and last of its first season, It will be broadcast starting at 12:00 pm in Peruvian territory. But, if you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, here we will provide you with a list with the respective launch times:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica: 11.00 am

11.00 am Colombia, Ecuador, Panama: 12.00 pm

12.00 pm Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic: 1.00 pm

1.00 pm Chile, Argentina, Uruguay: 2.00 pm

2.00 pm Spain:6.00 pm

Where can I watch ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ 2023 ONLINE?

Episode 24 ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ (2023) will only be available through Crunchyroll, streaming platform that presents the entire first season. This installment consists of 24 episodes, which were distributed in two parts of 12 chapters each, separated by just one week.

‘Rurouni Kenshin’ arrived in Latin America in the late 1990s under the name ‘Samurai X’. Photo: Liden Films

If you don’t want to miss this exciting season finale of the anime directed by Hideyo Yamamoto, you only need a subscription to the aforementioned service. But, if you do not have a subscription, you can visit its official website so that you can see for yourself the different plans it offers and choose the one that best suits your needs.

How to watch ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ (2023) season 1 ONLINE and FREE?

In order to enjoy the new chapter of ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ (2023) totally free and online, you will probably have to wait a few days after its official premiere, since that way you will be able to enjoy the anime through various pages such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others. However, it is necessary to remember that these pages are dedicated to the unauthorized distribution of this type of material, so you must access them at your own risk.

