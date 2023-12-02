‘Rurouni Kenshin’ (2023) is the new anime based on the manga of the same name by Nobuhiro Watsuki which was created in 1994. This second adaptation premiered this year and fascinated all fans of the saga, who saw a new facet of the character, after its 1996 adaptation, known in Latin America as ‘Samurai X’, will not be able to cover the entire story in its entirety. During this first installment we were able to learn more about Kenshin Himura, who undertook a long trip to Tokyo.

However, nothing lasts forever. Thus, the reboot of the famous franchise is about to conclude its first season, so in the following note we will give you all the information about the premiere of its chapter 23penultimate of its launch installment.

When does ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ 2023 season 1 episode 23 come out?

The next episode of ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ (2023)he chapter 23, will premiere on Thursday, December 7, 2023. This series began its broadcast on July 7 of this year, dividing its first season into two parts to allow the audience to fully immerse themselves in its captivating plot.

The series is based on the manga of the same name created by Nobuhiro Watsuki in 1994 and is considered a continuation of the anime broadcast between 1996 and 1998. Although it does not completely follow the original story of the manga creator, this adaptation has achieved enormous popularity and is hailed as one of the best anime in history.

What time does episode 23 of ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ (2023) season 1 premiere?

Episode 23 ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ (2023) It will premiere at 12:00 am Peruvian time. For those in other Latin American countries or Spain, we provide a list of times corresponding to its launch:

Mexico: 11.00 am

11.00 am Colombia, Ecuador: 12.00 pm

12.00 pm Venezuela: 1.00 pm

1.00 pm Chile, Argentina, Uruguay: 2.00 pm

2.00 pm Spain:6.00 pm

Where can I watch ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ 2023 ONLINE?

Episode 23 ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ (2023) can be seen exclusively on Crunchyroll, the platform that houses the entire first season in its entirety. This installment was conceived with 24 episodes, which were divided into two parts of 12 chapters each, with just a week of separation between them.

‘Rurouni Kenshin’ (2023) premiered its reboot on July 7, 2023. Photo: Liden Films

If you are interested in watching this anime directed by Hideyo Yamamoto, you only need a subscription to the aforementioned streaming service. If you don’t have a subscription, you can visit their website to explore the different plans available and choose the one that best suits your preferences.

How to watch ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ (2023) season 1 ONLINE and FREE?

To see the new chapter of ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ (2023) for free and online, you will probably have to wait a while after its official release. On some sites such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others, it is possible to find the series for free. However, it is important to keep in mind that these pages are dedicated to piracy and distribute unauthorized content, which implies risks and legal responsibilities when accessing them.

