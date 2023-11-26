‘Rurouni Kenshin’ (2023) is the relaunch of the anime of the same name based on the manga by Nobuhiro Watsuki and which aired from 1994 to 1999. In this new adventure, Kenshin Himura, a pacifist wanderer, will help people in need during his visit to Tokyo, so we will also learn more about his past; since the series will take us through various memories that will make us better understand the protagonist.

This anime, developed by the studio Liden Films, is just a few episodes away from reaching the end of its first season. Therefore, if you are a fan and do not want to miss any of this exciting story, we invite you to read the following note. We will tell you all the details about the launch of your chapter 22.

When does ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ 2023 season 1 episode 22 come out?

Chapter 22 of ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ (2023) will be released on Thursday, November 30, 2023. This series began airing on July 7 of this year and divided its first season into two parts so that the audience can fully immerse themselves in its fascinating story.

It is important to mention that the series is inspired by the manga of the same name created by Nobuhiro Watsuki in 1994. In addition, it is a continuation of the series that aired between 1996 and 1998. Although it did not completely adapt the original work of the manga creator, this series achieved enormous popularity: it is considered one of the best anime of all time.

What time does episode 22 of ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ (2023) season 1 premiere?

‘Rurouni Kenshin’ (2023) It will premiere its 22nd episode at 12:00 p.m. in Peru. However, if you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, here we will leave you a list with the corresponding launch times:

Mexico: 11.00 am

11.00 am Colombia, Ecuador: 12.00 m.

12.00 m. Venezuela: 1.00 pm

1.00 pm Chile, Argentina, Uruguay: 2.00 pm

2.00 pm Spain: 6.00 pm

Where can I watch ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ 2023 ONLINE?

Episode 22 ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ (2023) will be available exclusively in Crunchyrollthe platform where the entire first season is hosted. This installment was planned to have 24 episodeswhich were divided into two parts of 12 chapters each and which were separated by only one week.

The 1996 anime ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ or ‘Samurai X’ was developed by Studio Gallop and Studio DEEN. Photo: Studio Gallop

If you want to watch this anime directed by Hideyo Yamamoto, you only need a subscription to said streaming service. However, if you don’t have one, you can go to their website to explore the various plans they have and choose the one that best suits your preferences.

How to watch ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ (2023) season 1 ONLINE and FREE?

To see the new chapter of ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ (2023) for free and online, you will need to wait a while after its official launch. Only then will you be able to find the series at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others. However, these pages are dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized distribution of this type of content, so accessing them entails personal risks and responsibilities.

