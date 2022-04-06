In 1994, Nobuhiro Watsuki is a 24-year-old rookie. The largest Japanese comic magazine for kids decides to invest in his ingenuity and allows him to publish this work that I now hold in my hands: Ruroni Kenshinin its new Perfect Edition license plate Star Comics. Serialized between September 1994 and November 1999 Ruroni Kenshin will be destined to write the history of manga for children through a sector of extremely lively characters, who draw a dichotomy between good and evil very confused and watered down and from which realistic psychological portraits emerge that are a breath of fresh air for the genre.

The historical background of a critical period in Japan emerges strongly. We are in fact atbeginning of the Meiji era (mid 19th century)when the western grip puts an end to traditional feudal Japan: the advent of gunpowder puts sword techniques in the background, ideological frictions are more than ever exasperated by the collapse of the shogunate and the old values ​​of honor, pride , belonging to their own fiefdom seem to collapse under the anarchy of the rebels, authors of brutal horrors in the name of their personal freedom.

Original title: Rurōni Kenshin: Meiji kenkaku romantan

English title: Ruroni Kenshin

Japanese release: 1994

Italian release: March 23, 2021

Number of volumes: 1 (in progress)

Publishing house: Star Comics

Kind: battle shonen

Drawings: Nobuhiro Watsuki

History: Nobuhiro Watsuki

Format: 14.5 x 21, paperback, b / w with color pages

Number of pages: 244 We reviewed Ruroni Kenshin through a press volume provided to us by Star Comics.

A sword that defends life

From this background of rupture and crowned by riots, the protagonists defend the old values ​​with the sword, their fight is therefore not reduced to mere physical superiority, it will in fact be their task to bring the ideal of a sword forged to defend and unite, not to break and offend. First of all, a samurai emerges with a cross-shaped scar on his cheek. He is a former assassin known throughout Japan as Hittokiri Battosai, and feared for his strength and skill with the sword. Battosai, however, denies his past, now bears the name of Kenshin Himurahold one inverted edge sword to avoid inflicting mortal wounds and hides the killing instinct through calm, reasonable behavior and a rejection of gratuitous violence. His path is that of redemption from a blood past, which he does not want to mention, a past that emerges from his eyes when anger pervades him. His inner conflict is painted in a masterly way. During this first volume Kenshin will meet Kaoruyoung girl teacher of kenjutsu in a dojo that she inherited from her father, the little one Yahioa young boy with an iron will and finally Sanosukebrawler with a heart of gold and a portentous arm, Kenshin’s eternal rival.

A clean style like a katana cut

The volume introduces us to the adventures of this bizarre company in a detailed historical context ei narrative topoi typical of battle manga: the discovery of increasingly stronger opponents, the unveiling of techniques, strategies and the focus on combat choreography that takes a broad breath by expanding the narrative rhythm in the most dynamic scenes. A work that gives a meticulous portrait of a tragic period for Japan, with un simple tone and a fresh style, smooth and pleasant to read.

Watsuki’s strength as a cartoonist is definitely there simplicity, both at a conceptual and design level. He does not use didactic and verbose explanations but short and effective, the dialogues cease for entire vignettes to give space to the sound through onomatopoeias and to the dynamics of bodies. The drawing therefore turns out to be simple but distinctivethe characters are clearly distinguishable from each other through easily recognizable components of their appearance and a line that does not tend to complexity, but rather to a graphic and narrative economy but extremely effective.

The new Star Comics edition

Without a doubt it can be said that the Perfect Edition just reissued in Italy by Star Comics is a real gem. A compact volume (14.5 cm wide and 21 cm high, 244 pages), with the extremely neat dust jacket from the graphic point and that definitely winks at the original Japanese edition with shiny details in relief like the splendid kanji bearing the original title. The paper used is thick, slightly textured and gives the impression of having a fine manuscript in your hand. The inks emerge clearly giving a very pleasant reading experience to the touch and sight. The first pages show some carefully colored plates, with a watercolor effect in which shades of red prevail that light up the shapes and give a strong message of rawness: reflection of the historical period that introduces the work.

A positive note also for the new clear and simple translation which also maintains the original names of the traditional Japanese objects and elements associated with a compartment of explanatory and clear notes. As for the katakana of onomatopoeias the original ones are kept with the addition of the translation in Western characters alongsidean excellent strategy to keep the graphic concept cohesive and in any case to make the sound understandable by a Westerner.

Nineteenth century: the Meiji era opens a totally new chapter in the history of Japan, an era that rejects violence and unrest and that aims to lead Japan towards a bright future of peace and civilization. From the shadow of the legendary assassin Battosai, active during the twilight years of the Tokugawa shogunate, an enigmatic and incredibly modern wandering figure emerges: Kenshin, a swordsman who, in the name of the oath not to kill anyone, travels carrying a bladed katana. inverted, without cut. Through his adventures and his discovery of new values ​​and feelings such as friendship, love and human warmth, we will witness the sudden change of a country and a people who are suddenly and rapidly moving towards modernity. Buy Ruroni Kenshin – Perfect Edition following this link at the special price of € 8.55 (instead of € 9.00). Release scheduled for March 23, 2022. Support Akiba Gamers by purchasing on Amazon through this box!

The volume also contains an appendix the first chapter of the Kenshin prototype (in the appendix to volumes one and three of the Japanese regular series). In this first story we see a Kenshin who fully returns to being Battosai when he gets angry and much more easily than in the regular series; moreover he is drawn with much thicker hair and a more serious line of features. The pivotal character of this tale is Chizuru Raikoji. She is stylistically the same as Kaoru Kamiya, but she is dressed in hakama (traditional Japanese garment that resembles a wide skirt-trouser or a pleated skirt).

The only flaw of the volume is perhaps the total lack of historical insights and curiosities about the period in which the events are setcertainly foreign to a Western reader. Although Watsuki’s narrative is extremely clear and simple, probably some in-depth analysis would contribute to giving even more depth to the work and would also allow it to be appreciated by a Westerner for the historical and historiographical sector. Recommended for those who love the classic aesthetics of sword fightingto those who want to read a Vagabond in battle shonen version and those looking for a dynamic and well-kept comic in terms of action.