A new study, published Thursday, brings water to the mill of rural mayors who have long denounced medical deserts. “Ten million inhabitants live in a territory where access to healthcare is of lower quality than that of the average for French territories”, points to the survey carried out for their association (AMRF) by Professor Emmanuel Vigneron. This estimates that the density of doctors per 1,000 inhabitants “Is systematically inferior to the countryside compared to hyper-urban areas”. And even half as important for specialists “In hyper-rural departments”. A worsening trend: the number of cantons without doctors has thus increased from 91 in 2010 to 148 in 2017, an increase of 62%. “We are only at the beginning of the crisis. If nothing is done, we are really headed for disaster ”, reacted Dominique Dhumeaux, first vice-president of the AMRF. J. H.