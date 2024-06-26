Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/25/2024 – 21:30

Before taking a position in the dispute for succession in the Chamber, the agribusiness group is waiting for the Speaker of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), to decide which candidate will have its support. Members of Congress linked to the leadership of the Parliamentary Agricultural Front (FPA) say they consider the time to be premature for this discussion and say that any political negotiation depends on Lira’s signals. In advance, ruralist representatives believe that a candidate with “sensitivity” to the agribusiness agenda will be preferred.

There is an assessment that the agricultural bench would only try an alternative path, that is, to nominate a candidate who does not have Lira’s blessing, if the president of the Chamber chose to support a very pro-government name. The deputies, in the view of FPA interlocutors, no longer want to be “in the hands” of the Palácio do Planalto and defend the budgetary independence of the Legislature, expanded in recent years, with the increase in the value of amendments and the imposition (mandatory payment) of part of these resources.

The president of the FPA, Pedro Lupion (PP-PR), is cited by the sector and by some parliamentarians as a possible name in the dispute, but members of the Centrão question his viability, since the coordination of command of the Chamber depends more on party agreements and guidance from leaders. Given this, the influence of thematic benches on the process tends to occur more through the subtitles themselves. They also say that the pre-candidacies are already consolidated and there will hardly be room for a new competitor.

The negotiations should only gain strength after the municipal elections in October, but Lira has said behind the scenes that she will choose her candidate in August. The election that will renew the command of the two Houses of Congress will take place in February of next year. In public, the president of the Chamber has already mentioned three names: the leader of the PSD, Antonio Brito (BA), the first vice-president of the House, Marcos Pereira (Republicanos-SP), and the leader of União Brasil, Elmar Nascimento ( BA), considered Lira’s favorite.

The succession of the Chamber is not yet a priority for the parliamentary front. At the moment, the Safra Plan, the rice crisis and tax reform are concentrating sectoral efforts. Lupion has told interlocutors that the bench tends to endorse and guide the name endorsed by Lira, if the candidate also maintains commitments to the sectoral agenda. “Lira is committed to us. Let’s wait for his definition of the next step,” he told Estadão/Broadcast. However, there is still no agreement signed with the President of the Chamber for this. The FPA, the largest group in the Chamber with 324 deputies, gave unanimous support for his re-election in 2023.

“Of course, the Front will listen to all candidates who present themselves. But I have no doubt that a candidate supported by President Lira already has an advantage due to Lira’s high-quality relationship with the Front”, stated deputy Arnaldo Jardim (Cidadania-SP), 1st vice-president of the FPA in the Chamber. The assessment is that Lira delivered what he promised the bench during his two terms in charge of the House, including on sensitive issues, such as the project for the time frame for the demarcation of indigenous lands and the project for new rules for agricultural pesticides. And, therefore, he will, in principle, have a vote of confidence for his candidate.

The president of the Chamber has already received a guarantee from former president Jair Bolsonaro that the PL, the largest party in the House, will be with him in the dispute. According to allies, Lira wants to launch Elmar, but it is also necessary to form a compromise with the Lula government, which resists giving approval to the leader of the Union.

Lira has made a series of nods to the thematic benches and to deputies from the so-called “lower clergy” of the Chamber – parliamentarians with little political expression – to unite support around her future candidate. Keeping an eye on the FPA, it put bills against the Landless Rural Workers Movement (MST) to the vote.

“We are not dealing with this (now) on the bench because the bench is sectoral. Those who will get involved in this issue are the parties. When candidates are announced, the sector bench will sit down with each of them to deliver their agenda”, said deputy Sérgio Souza (MDB-PR), former president of the FPA. “The normal thing is that we talk to each of the candidates to discuss issues that are of interest to our sector. We will only discuss this after the municipal elections, he added.

“I recognize that Arthur (Lira) was a partner in most agricultural causes. So, obviously we would like him to be someone who has this spirit of listening to us in a similar way to President Arthur. We cannot deny that there is also a strong partisan factor”, deputy Zé Vitor (PL-MG), coordinator of the FPA’s Environment commission, told the report.

The leader of the MDB, Isnaldo Bulhões (AL), is also mentioned in the dispute for command of the Chamber. Other names mentioned are that of the leader of the Republicans, Hugo Motta (PB), and that of the leader of the PP, Doutor Luizinho (RJ).

Lupion’s name is remembered among possible candidates

Lupion is mentioned among the potential candidates to succeed Lira. The mention comes from opposition deputies and sectoral entities. The viability of his candidacy, however, is seen as unlikely as it depends on indications from the parties. “Presidency of the Chamber is a partisan issue. The PP does not discuss Lupion’s name”, stated an interlocutor who remembers that Lira and Lupion are close and share the same party.

Another fact that could make Lupion unfeasible are positions considered “bolsonarian” by the Executive, such as the defense of amnesty for Bolsonaro and the signing of a request for impeachment of Lula filed by congresswoman Carla Zambelli (PL-SP).

“He is consolidating himself as the main voice of the opposition against the government, moving a lot of economic and political structures against the government, but he lacks party skills”, says a source. Lupion’s combative profile is classified by interlocutors as positive for the base, but unfavorable for larger plans at a national level. Others remember his leadership role at the head of the coalition of productive parliamentary fronts and his ability to unify dissonant positions. “He has accumulated a series of sectoral victories. It is natural to be among those listed”, observes a parliamentarian

Lupion’s allies guarantee that succession in the Chamber is not in his plans at the moment. The deputy seeks re-election in the FPA, which depends on a change in the bench’s statute. His term at the head of the group ends in February 2025.

Asked about the support of opposition deputies to his name to run for the presidency of the Chamber and a possible candidacy, Lupion limited himself to saying that he was honored by the citation by colleagues. “This candidacy is not up to me. Candidacy depends on party composition and several factors. It’s too early to talk about it yet,” he said.

The biggest movement of endorsement of Lupion’s name comes from sectoral entities, linked to the Instituto Pensar Agro (IPA). The kickoff was given by former Minister of Agriculture Roberto Rodrigues, who raised the topic at a sugar-energy sector event in Brasília in early April. “There would certainly be consensus among class entities to support this project. He is prepared for this, but if not now, in the near future”, said an agribusiness leader. There is an understanding, however, that there is less influence of the economic sectors on the House’s internal affairs than on legislative agendas and projects.