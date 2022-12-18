The bill that permits the entry of more pesticides in the country returns to the Senate’s voting agenda, in the last week of legislative work of 2022. government that takes over in 2023, which has already signaled resistance to the release of more pesticides.

There is concern among ruralists, however, that they will not be able to move forward with the agenda during the government of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The project entered the agenda this Monday, 18th, of the Agriculture and Agrarian Reform Commission, after being approved with the support of the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

According to the official calendar, the last working day is December 22nd, next Thursday. After that, there would have to be an extraordinary meeting, because it closes the “ordinary legislative session”. The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), had already committed to having the issue go through several committees in the House before going to the plenary.

Senator Carlos Fávaro (PSD-MT), who was part of the agriculture group in the transitional government, even stated two weeks ago that the project is already “ready” to be taken to the full Senate. “I think it’s possible to vote (still this year) on the pesticide project, the debate hearings are over”, said Fávaro.

There is, however, strong resistance from the environmentalist group and elected deputy Marina Silva (Rede-SP), who was part of the transition group and who is frontally against the release of more poisons.

The senior specialist in public policies at the Climate Observatory, Suely Araújo Ibama, who has chaired Ibama, told the report that the pressure from the ruralist caucus to vote on the project will continue until the last day of the current legislative session, which ends on Friday. -feira, 23, and that it is a historical setback, a crime against public health and the environment.

“The main objective of pesticide manufacturers and their allies is to end the express prohibition, contained in current law, of the registration of products that reveal teratogenic, carcinogenic or mutagenic characteristics, or that cause hormonal disturbances. This is what underlies such strong pressure,” said Araújo.

According to the expert, the weakening of bodies such as Anvisa and Ibama and the release of temporary registration without due analysis in light of the Brazilian reality come as a complement, in addition to other problems. “There are no amendments that can save or mitigate this frightening proposal, especially with the procedural limitations inherent in the final phase of the legislative process,” she said.

Kenzo Jucá, political adviser to the Instituto Socioambiental (ISA), said that the eventual approval of the project would represent “a serious threat to public health in the country and would place practically all Brazilian agricultural production under suspicion of contamination, even threatening exports, mainly due to of the new European legislation”.

This project, says Kenzo, is defended by the most radical sectors of agribusiness. “They have already broken the procedural and regimental rites of the Senate to try to approve this cattle. They published an agenda at the end of the night to vote in the first hour of the following day, they scheduled a session on the day of Brazil’s debut in the Cup, they simulate the agenda hiding the project to vote off the agenda and now they schedule a session in the last week of the year, when the legislature should have ended by now,” he declared.

In an attempt to reduce the rejection of the subject, the agribusiness caucus started to call the products “pesticides”. After strong opposition from civil organizations, which christened the proposal “PL do Poison”, the text that opens the doors of the country to the entry of new substances was approved by a majority in the plenary of the Chamber and, now, awaits approval in the Senate.

Rejection of the pesticide project has always been on the basis of parliamentarians who supported Lula’s election, as well as socio-environmental organizations and civil entities. In the assessment of the Climate Observatory, the pesticide project includes changes that transfer the mission of registering new pesticides to the hands of the Ministry of Agriculture, reducing the role of Ibama and Anvisa to homologating bodies.

The organization also states that the measures enable the registration of pesticides with teratogenic, carcinogenic or mutagenic characteristics, or that cause hormonal disturbances, by excluding the prohibition in this sense that is contained in the legislation currently in force.