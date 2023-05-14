The presence of vice-president Geraldo Alckmin and ministers of president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the national fair of the Movement of Landless Rural Workers (MST) bothered members of the ruralist caucus in Congress. Planalto tries to improve dialogue with the group. Next Tuesday, the 16th, Alckmin will be at a luncheon promoted by the caucus in Brasilia – but, by honoring the MST event, at a time when land invasions occur again in the country, he widened this distance even further.

The second vice-president of the Agribusiness Parliamentary Front (FPA) in the Chamber, deputy Evair de Melo (PP-ES), is already talking about a breakup. “The government pulled out the bridge with agro and there is no more dialogue”, he said. “It’s the photograph we needed to be able to prove the government’s involvement with the MST in these land invasions”, he added, regarding the photo of Alckmin next to the MST coordinator, João Pedro Stédile, during the event. During the so-called ‘Red April’ alone, the movement invaded at least 13 farms.

Alckmin, who is also the Minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, and other top government officials became stars of the event, in Parque da Água Branca, in the western region of São Paulo. The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, became the poster child for a package of cornmeal, one day after the executive secretary of the portfolio and Lula’s nominee for the Central Bank, Gabriel Galípolo, visited the place. The ministers Luiz Marinho (Labour) and Paulo Teixeira (Agrarian Development) have also been to the fair.

The government’s nod comes at a time when Congress is about to install a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) to investigate MST invasions. Members of the opposition, including parliamentarians who are part of the dome of the ruralist group, promise to point out the government’s responsibility for illegal acts.

“The government gives absolutely contradictory signals and has experienced a certain schizophrenia with agro. Put one on the nail and the other on the horseshoe, but it will have to be defined”, said Deputy Arnaldo Jardim (Cidadania-SP), vice-president of the agricultural front in the Chamber.

The agribusiness caucus accumulates a series of disagreements with the government, after invasions promoted by the MST in the countryside, criticism of Agrishow, the largest fair in the sector in the country, and speeches by the president himself. Last Thursday, the 11th, Lula mentioned Agrishow and said that “some fascists from São Paulo” did not want the Minister of Agriculture, Carlos Fávaro, to attend the event.

Ruralists also did not like Stédile’s presence in Lula’s entourage in China and that the movement was part of the Council for Sustainable Economic and Social Development, the Conselhão.

In an attempt to mitigate the crisis, Carlos Fávaro, who said he was “uninvited” from Agrishow, met with parliamentarians from the ruralist group last week and promised a contribution of R$ 200 million from the Federal Budget to reinforce the Safra Plan, sector’s main line of financing, later this year and to reduce the impact of the interest rate on the program.