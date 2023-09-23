Parliamentary Front for Agriculture will meet at 3pm to debate the response to the rejection of the time frame in the STF

The ruralist bench of the National Congress will meet on Monday (September 25, 2023) to discuss a reaction to the decision of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) that rejected the time frame thesis on Thursday (September 21, 2023). The meeting of FPA (Agricultural Parliamentary Front) is scheduled for 3pm (Brasília time) virtually. The current front bench has 372 congressmen in office.

O Power360 found that the STF’s decision, in addition to irritating ruralists in Congress, once and for all aroused the Legislature’s desire to respond to the Judiciary. Members of the commission will debate at the meeting on Monday (September 25, 2023) strategies to execute a response to the Supreme Court and evaluate which agendas should face obstruction so that the time frame can be discussed quickly in Congress. “The idea is to put the brakes on overall”, said the deputy José Medeiros (PL-MT) to Power360.

On the day of the STF’s decision, the president of the FPA, deputy Pedro Lupion (PP-PR), said that the front would “whatever is necessary” to reverse the decision and press for the approval of the time frame in the Senate, including obstructing the work in the Chamber and Senate, if deemed necessary. “We have the strongest and most organized bench in the National Congress”he told journalists.

“We at the front will use all our prerogatives to face this“, stated the deputy Evair de Melo (PP-ES) to this digital newspaper.

On Thursday (September 21, 2023), the FPA said in note that the Supreme Court’s decision “privileged Indians to the detriment of all other components of society”since it decided on “matter in the final stage of analysis in Parliament”referring to the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) 2,903 2023, currently being processed in the Senate.

There is already an action by congressmen in reaction to the STF decision. The opposition senator Hiran Gonçalves (PP-RR) filed a PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) with the support of 26 other senators to resume the time frame. The thesis establishes as indigenous land only occupations registered until October 5, 1988, the date of promulgation of the Constitution.

According to the PEC 48 2023, the time frame respects the need to “protect” historic rights of indigenous communities, while considering the importance of guaranteeing the “stability of social, economic and territorial relations” from the country. Here’s the complete of the proposal (PDF – 184 kB).

“This amendment does not aim to deny the right of indigenous peoples to their lands, but to offer a solid basis for demarcation, avoiding conflicts and uncertainties that harm both indigenous communities and other sectors of society”says the text.

TENSION BETWEEN LEGISLATIVE AND JUDICIARY

Issues analyzed by the STF in recent weeks, such as the decriminalization of drugs, the time frame and the decriminalization of abortion, have caused tension between the Judiciary and Legislative Powers.

The Supreme Court judgment on the decriminalization of drug possession has also drawn criticism from senators in recent weeks. The reading, mainly by opposition congressmen, is that the Court would be invading the prerogatives of the Legislature.

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), has shown some discomfort with the recent actions of the STF. According to the Power360Pacheco would be more impatient after the Court’s decisions on the nursing floor, implemented by decision of Congress, and with the participation of minister Roberto Barroso in the UNE (National Union of Students) event.

WHAT IS THE TIME MARK

The thesis of the so-called time frame, defended by landowners, establishes that indigenous people would only have the right to lands that were in their possession on October 5, 1988, the date of promulgation of the Federal Constitution, or that were under legal dispute at that time.

In 2009, when judging the Raposa Serra do Sol case, a territory located in Roraima, the STF decided that the indigenous people had the right to the land in dispute, as they lived on it on the date the Constitution was promulgated.

From then on, the validity of the opposite began to be discussed: whether or not indigenous people could also claim lands that were not occupied on the date of promulgation.

In the Supreme Court, the The trial, which began in 2021, ended on Thursday (September 21, 2023) with the votes of Luiz Fux, Cármen Lúcia, Gilmar Mendes and Rosa Weber, president of the Court. Everyone voted against the time frame. Here is the result of the trial:

9 votes against to the time frame: Edson Fachin (rapporteur), Alexandre de Moraes, Cristiano Zanin, Roberto Barroso, Dias Toffoli, Luiz Fux, Cármen Lúcia, Gilmar Mendes and Rosa Weber (president);

2 in favor: Nunes Marques and André Mendonça.

Watch Poder Explain and understand what the time frame is (6min14s):