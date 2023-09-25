Among the chosen agendas is the PEC that validates the time frame and proposes to overturn STF decisions in the Legislature

The ruralist bench of the National Congress met this Monday (September 25, 2023) to discuss a reaction to the decision of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) which rejected the time frame thesis on Thursday (September 21, 2023). The meeting of FPA (Agricultural Parliamentary Front) took place in the afternoon virtually and defined the group’s priorities. The current bench has 372 congressmen.

O Power360 found that 3 priorities were chosen ahead: 1) The PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) 48 of 2023which validates the time frame; two) The PEC 132 of 2015which allows compensation for owners of areas declared as indigenous and approved as of October 5, 2013; 3) The deputy’s PEC Domingos Savio (PL-MG), which proposes to amend article 49 of the Constitution so that Congress suspends, by qualified majority, decisions of the STF.

According to the PEC of the congressman from the former president’s party Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Court decisions that are not unanimously approved would be subject to congressional review.

As shown by the Power360 on Saturday (September 23), the STF’s decision on the time frame, in addition to irritating ruralists in Congress, once and for all aroused the Legislature’s desire to give a response to the Judiciary.

Strategies to advance the established priorities in the Chamber and Senate have not yet been defined. Congressmen must also debate the group’s possible obstruction of Congress’ agendas until the PECs are discussed and voted on. On Tuesday (September 26, 2023), the FPA will hold a lunch at its headquarters, in Brasília, to discuss these topics.

TENSION BETWEEN LEGISLATIVE AND JUDICIARY

Issues analyzed by the STF in recent weeks, such as the decriminalization of drugs, the time frame and the decriminalization of abortion, have caused tension between the Judiciary and Legislative Powers.

The Supreme Court judgment on the decriminalization of drug possession has also drawn criticism from senators in recent weeks. The reading, mainly by opposition congressmen, is that the Court would be invading the prerogatives of Congress.

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), has shown some discomfort with the recent actions of the STF. According to the Power360Pacheco would be more impatient after the Court’s decisions on the nursing floor, implemented by decision of Congress, and with the participation of minister Roberto Barroso in the UNE (National Union of Students) event.