Protesters mobilized to reduce taxes; the country’s inflation reached the highest monthly rate in the last 20 years

Rural producers demonstrated in Buenos Aires, Argentina, this Saturday (23.Apr.2022) asking for less taxes. Farmers mobilized in a “tractor” close to Casa Rosada, seat of the Argentine government.

Many protesters carried anti-government posters and criticized the possibility that the government would reduce the export of some products from the grain and meat markets. They were accompanied by hundreds of cars and motorcycles, in addition to tractors.

Inflation in Argentina reached 6.7% in March, the highest monthly rate in 20 years, according to Indec (National Statistics and Census Institute). Year-to-date, the index totaled 55.1%. In 2002, the country registered inflation at 10.4%. In 2021, Argentine inflation hit 50.9%.

As in Brazil, food is the item that has weighed the most on Argentines’ pockets. In the first 3 months of 2022 alone, the price of food and alcoholic beverages increased by almost 20%. From February to March, the increase was 7.2%.