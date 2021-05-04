The Unemployment benefit for rural workers increased 96% in one year. By this date in 2020 it was at $ 11,000. Last January the value was at $ 14,520 and as of this month, with an increase of 48%, the new maximum amount reaches $ 21,600.

This was resolved by the Governing Body of the National Registry of Rural Workers and Employers (RENATRE), whose president, Jose Voytenco, affirmed: “We want to accompany rural workers in such a tough year in terms of the pandemic and the economy, in which they demonstrated the essentials of their task, exposing themselves to take production forward and thus allow food to reach the entire population”.

The president of RENATRE took the opportunity to greet all the workers of the country for the Labor Day, “Especially to those who are suffering the worst effects of the pandemic.”

Management and collection in person or by CBU

Workers who are unemployed and registered with RENATRE will be able to access the Comprehensive Unemployment Benefit System where, in addition to the economic benefit, they will have medical-assistance coverage, burial service, they will be able to access the collection of family’s asignations granted by the Anses, where appropriate, and training.

The beneficiaries will have the option of choosing to collect through a transfer by CBU, avoiding conglomerations, or through a window. The increase also includes those who are already collecting the benefit and will see its amount updated from the month of May. In cases where the worker has 45 years or older, the time of the Unemployment Benefit it will be automatically extended for an additional 6 months for a value equivalent to 70% of the original benefit.

“In difficult times like the ones we live in, the field puts the shoulder as it always has. That is why from RENATRE, producers and rural workers We believe it is necessary to redouble our efforts and give a significant increase in the economic benefit for unemployment so that it is a real help for those who need it. In addition, we accompany them with medical coverage and training to improve their reintegration into work ”, indicated the director of RENATRE, Mark Williams.

In addition to increasing the value of the Benefit, the Renatre launched last March a cell phone app with Android operating system that can be downloaded from the Google Play Store, and from which rural workers can fully manage the application for Unemployment Benefit.

In turn, it incorporated a automated WhatsApp line (+54 911 2279-0400) to expand service and quickly and easily access information on the status of your service in real time.

You can also request the benefit in person by approaching the headquarters and the BER (Mouth of Delivery and Reception) of each delegation.

For more information you can call, during business hours from Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., free of charge at 0800-777-7366, enter the website www.renatre.org.ar or contact the corresponding Provincial Delegation of RENATRE. The social networks of the Registry @renatreinforma and the automated WhatsApp line (+54 911 2279-0400) are also available for attention.

They highlighted that “RENATRE continues to update its services and modernize access to them, implementing concrete actions and policies in favor of the comprehensive protection of rural workers ”.

