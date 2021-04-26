According to Izvestia, by the end of the spring session, the State Duma may adopt a draft law “On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation on the Development of Rural Tourism (Agritourism)”. The document was developed by the deputies of “United Russia” in the framework of the instructions of the State Council of December 2019 and finalized taking into account the comments of the government, which immediately supported this initiative, but proposed to clarify its terminology. Also, the Cabinet asked to write in it that the accommodation when organizing such tourism will not belong to hotels.

According to the new version of the document (Izvestia has it), the bill fixes the definition of “rural tourism” in the legislation. The initiators propose to understand it as a visit to rural areas, small towns with a population of up to 50 thousand people with the provision of services for temporary accommodation, meals, leisure activities, excursion and other services.

The bill also specifies that there are about 800 such cities in Russia, already recognized as tourist centers. Among them are Suzdal, Uglich, Tarusa, Myshkin, Valdai and others.

The new version of the bill also takes into account the comments of the Cabinet of Ministers on the need for state support for the new tourist destination. As specified in the document, the Ministry of Agriculture has already developed a departmental project “Development of rural tourism (agritourism) in the Russian Federation”, for which money will be allocated in 2022.

Here is your village: rural tourism will be legalized in Russia in May