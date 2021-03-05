Tourists in a rural house in Multiva, near Pamplona. Jesus Diges / EFE

The rural houses sector was shaken from misery in 2020 with rising temperatures. The setback due to the Easter cancellations, due to the state of alarm, was alleviated with a high demand during the summer. Andalusia registered a historical record of reserves in August, according to Casasrurales.net. Rural Escape, another specialized portal, estimated that the industry closed the summer with 55% occupancy, that is, 14 points above the same period of the previous year. However, not even a good summer saved the sector from a year to forget.

After 98 days of confinement, the new normal led many Spaniards to switch from sun and beach tourism to inland tourism. The obstacles to travel abroad also favored that rural houses were a vacation alternative. “It was a boom and it triggered an exceptionally good campaign,” says Ana Alonso, communication director for Escapada Rural. “In July and August the house was full,” recalls Lourdes Ratón, owner of the Eugenia Rural House in Rabanales, Zamora. In the Cadiz town of El Bosque, national residents replaced Germans, British and Danes who used to stay at the Casa Rural Molino de Abajo. “It has not been a bad summer,” says its manager, Alberto Bohórquez.

“The sector has withstood the effects of the pandemic better than other tourist segments,” says Alonso. But the hope sparked during the summer de-escalation was a mirage. “Despite the flood of requests in summer, we consider the year 2020 lost,” says the president of the Spanish Rural Tourism Association (Asetur), Ventura García. In a context marked by covid, it is not surprising that the sector makes a negative diagnosis that is supported by data recently published by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

In 2020, non-hotel overnight stays (apartments, campsites, rural tourism accommodation and hostels) fell by 58.8% in Spain. Of the 52.1 million overnight stays recorded, 12% were in rural tourism accommodation. This represents 46.4% less than in the previous year. Residents’ stays fell by 34.8% and those of travelers from abroad fell by 77.4%, with just 723,534.

Rural tourism accommodation offered, on average, 110,107 beds, 33.7% less than in 2019. The average stay was just over three days and the price index for rural tourism accommodation (IPTR) showed a decrease average of 1% in 2020. Castilla y León was the preferred destination, with more than 944,544 overnight stays, 48.2% less than in 2019. The Balearic Islands reached, on average, the highest occupancy rate, with 24.2 % of the places offered.

The pandemic brought an unforeseen trend. “The case of the Community of Madrid has broken all the schemes. The houses are full and they have clients during the week and on weekends ”, explains Alonso. The people of Madrid have opted for the proximity and the accommodations of the Sierra de Guadarrama National Park have been located in the main occupation positions throughout the year. As soon as mobility measures were relaxed, travelers called again “quickly”. “They have been the best September and October I’ve ever had,” says Bohórquez. Both the Pilar bridge and the Todos los Santos bridge boosted the reserves, but since then Ratón has not had any income. From the bridge of the Immaculate, the occupancy figures “have been down”, and on New Year’s Eve the average in the national calculation went from 70% to 43%, according to Rural Escape.

Travelers, waiting for restrictions to be readjusted, play with immediacy. This is another obstacle in the viability of many rural houses. The advance on the reserves is a balm for the owners, who use this income in the so-called valley periods. But this does not come. “I live on other things, because if it were around the house … It’s complicated,” says Ratón, who is a nurse. “Surviving the crisis may be more related to another job than to the rural tourism business itself,” says Alonso. This means that the losses are not comparable with hotel accommodations and that there are “few” rural houses that are closed at 100%. “For now.”

But there are many rural accommodations with zero billing. According to the INE, there are more than 17,000 owners in a segment that has diversified, giving rise to new types of accommodation and rental. “There are rural houses that are managed by people or entities that have nothing to do with the territory and do not match our philosophy,” says García. These are the most affected by the market paralysis, and Asetur speaks of rural tourist rental companies with “serious and serious” difficulties.

“The year has gone very bad. They have lowered the reserves by 90% and the losses amount to about 300,000 euros. It’s crazy ”, says Luz Peña, in charge of the reservations department at Preferent Booking. This firm from Mallorca manages 12 properties on the island and has only had one reservation since the second half of August. Dependence on the foreign traveler has made the situation worse.

Health first

“No company can last two consecutive years like this. Besides, nobody forgives you the expenses, ”says Peña. García says that the year 2021 looks “fatal”, of which he also considers the first semester lost. Alonso looks to the upcoming spring-summer season with optimism.

According to data from the Rural Tourism Observatory published by Escapada Rural, the consumption intention of the rural traveler is 89.4%, of the more than 21,000 users surveyed. Of these, 66.6% plan to make between one and two getaways in 2021, and almost half choose to travel alone as a family. Rural tourism is a sector historically limited by its seasonality, but the pandemic has favored a bet on a holiday in nature in a safe way. “Without losing sight of the dramatic situation, the opportunities in the sector are extremely high,” emphasizes Alonso. For García, health is the priority: “If the country heals, that desire to travel and know will come from behind.”

Covid-19 can become a pretext to retain the loyalty of travelers who bet on rural tourism once the pandemic is over. The economic dynamization of the towns is given by the visitor, although the president of Asetur goes further: “The important thing for the emptied territories is to provide them with services and communications so that it is possible to recover life in them. This is done with infrastructure and investment ”.