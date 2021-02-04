Agritourism in Mallorca is booming despite the coronavirus pandemic thanks to local clientele.

“In recent months occupation has been around to 80% in the 14 establishments that are open in Mallorca, ”said Miguel Artigues, President of the Balearic Association of Agrotourism & Interior Tourism or Abati.

“The business effort has been matched by a great response from local residents and foreigners, who’ve been able to enjoy a very special natural environment, especially on weekends “he said and acknowledged that he was surprised by the response. “The services we offer comply with all the required health protocols, which has been our best tourist promotion especially in such an adverse situation.”

The 14 farmhouses and inland hotels are mostly located in Municipalities close to the Serra de Tramuntana and in towns such as Campos and Santanyí.

“We have been able to offer discounts of up to 35% because we don’t depend on intermediaries, websites or tour operators, ”said Artigues. “Without a doubt that has helped us to market our accommodation and occupancy levels have been higher than we could imagine.

Abati has criticized the Municipalities for “continuing to charge taxes for services they don’t offer, despite the fact that many establishments are closed.”