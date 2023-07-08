In social networks, the teachers and teachers have impressed by giving the point of view of different singers, such as Featherweight, however, the protagonist of this story, a country teacher, went viral after he shared a video of his way of teaching children.

Education teachers have a fundamental part in everyone’s life, seek the strategy of sharing knowledge and training in students, which is why a teacher from Veracruz impressed by teaching teaches her elementary students with Karin León’s song in mind.

This is the teacher Sandy, who has more than 35 thousand followers by sharing her day to day, as well as the beautiful experiences and anecdotes with her students.

Through the TikTok social network, the ‘@sandidla’ account, impressed by mentioning that her family did not want her to study to be a teacher, however, she has always taught that she has great passion in teaching children.

The elementary school teacher who teaches classes in Veracruz, Mexicoshared in the viral video that they criticized her when she decided to study as a teacher, because she does not have patience, however, she continued her dreams and now she is achieving one of her great goals that fills her soul.

the young by sharing a moment with his students, spread the viral video, along with a song by the Mexican singer-songwriter from Hermosillo, Sonora, specialized in music Regional Mexican, Carin León.

Faced with the tender scene of the educator with the children at the school, Internet users pointed out: “why when I studied I didn’t get teachers like that”, “with teachers like that I even get ready every day to drop off my daughter.”