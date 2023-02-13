Research authors claim that land concentration has made little progress since the country’s redemocratization

After 4 decades of the country’s re-democratization, extreme inequality in rural areas –structural feature of the Brazilian social formation and one of the main causes of its imbalances and conflicts– little or nothing has changed. This inequality is not only reflected in terms of income, but also in terms of ownership and possession of land.

This is the central thesis of the article. “Land Inequality in Brazil: Conflicts and Violence in the Countryside” (Land Inequality in Brazil: Conflicts and Violence in the Countryside, in Portuguese), published by UFABC (Federal University of ABC) researchers Artur Zimerman, Kevin Campos Correia and Marina Pereira Silva.

The text composes one of the chapters of the book Agriculture, Environment and Development: International Perspectives on Water, Land and Politicspublished by Springer in 2022, which presents research results carried out in Brazil, India and Europe.

“If the country is currently one of the largest producers and exporters of agricultural commodities, this production is probably different from that of the former landowner or landowner in terms of scale, but similar in principle, keeping rural inequality as present today as it was. in the past”says the article.

The text recognizes the quantitative advances made by the governments of Fernando Henrique Cardoso (1995-2002) and Lula (2003-2010) in terms of land distribution compared to their predecessors and successors. But he stresses that the type of agrarian reform carried out during these periods was insufficient, favoring agribusiness to the detriment of family farming.

“The concentration of ownership or ownership of land is huge throughout Latin America –particularly in Brazil. Only 1% of the population concentrates half of the entire area already appropriated”, says Zimerman, 1st author of the article, which received support from Fapesp (Foundation for Research Support of the State of São Paulo) in the project “Why do agrarian conflicts turn violent in Latin America)? Understanding the food crisis and how to alleviate the impacts of agrarian violence”developed at the University of London, UK.

“And the modernization carried out by agribusiness, which brought high technology to the countryside, not only excluded the rural population from its benefits, but also reduced the offer of jobs in agricultural work”, to be continued. “Conflicts with the private security of large landowners or with the police have already caused, since 1985 until today, 1,836 deaths in the Brazilian countryside – 564 of them in the south-southeast of Pará.”

The researcher states that the decrease in the number of workers employed in agricultural activities should not be automatically associated with the rural exodus. Many people went to work in the cities, but continue to live in the countryside.

“The definition of rural and urban adopted by the IBGE [Instituto Brasileiro de Geografia e Estatística] it is based on parameters defined at the time of the Estado Novo, between 1937 and 1945, which no longer correspond to today’s reality. The IBGE is a respectable institution, but, with regard to this topic, its parameters, which are followed by other research institutes on the continent, are totally outdated”says Zimerman.

And he adds: “More modern criteria, proposed by the OECD [Organização para a Cooperação e Desenvolvimento Econômico] and by the World Bank, and adopted by renowned authors such as José Eli da Veiga, Ricardo Abramovay and Ivair Gomes, among others, force us to redefine the size of the rural population, which has been clearly underestimated.”

“As we detail in our article, to define rural and urban areas, international organizations take into account the following parameters: population density less than or greater than 150 inhabitants per km², infrastructure and distance from a city with more than 100,000 people. When we adopt these criteria, the size of the rural population in Latin America practically doubles: from 24% to 46%”.

The researcher argues that this huge population contingent is devoid of a formal political representation, which could act in defense of their interests, settling conflicts. “While small landowners and salaried workers in the countryside have negligible representation, the ruralist caucus, which legislates in favor of agribusiness, will form a caucus with about 280 parliamentarians in the new legislature”says Zimerman.

The article further says that “land inequality is the villain of the poor in the interior of Brazil and one of the main tasks that democratic governments must carry out is to reduce this gap between the different strata of the population”.

Land reform

The study states that the biggest changes in terms of agrarian reform, which only gained momentum halfway through Fernando Henrique Cardoso’s 1st term, were set aside by the federal administration in 2016, during the Temer government, when the former Ministry of Development Agrarian was reduced to secretarial level. Afterwards, the secretariat was emptied of its functions and became subordinate to the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply in the Bolsonaro government.

The number of families settled per year reached 584,655 during the Fernando Henrique Cardoso period and 614,088 during the Lula period. It fell to 133,635 during the Dilma government and then to 10,077 during the Temer period. With Jair Bolsonaro (PL), dropped further: 9,222.

“The total number of families settled in the Brazilian countryside since redemocratization around 1.5 million. In addition to being very small in number, considering the amount of the rural population, the settlements did not substantially change the picture of economic and social inequality prevalent in the countryside”, says Zimerman.

“The Gini Index, which measures inequality, has barely changed over the past two decades. There is a big difference between land distribution and agrarian reform. In addition to land, an agrarian reform presupposes public funding and technical assistance, among other benefits”explains.

One of the results of the current model, which privileges large property and the production of commoditiesis the strong impact on food prices.

“Over the past two decades, food prices have quintupled in Latin America. And the pressure this puts on the household budget is enormous. In developed countries, the share of the household budget allocated to the purchase of food varies from 10% to 15%. In undeveloped and developing countries, it consumes 65% to 80%”says the researcher.

The food crises registered in the 2007-2008 and 2011-2012 biennia, and now also during the pandemic, are the subjects of a new survey, which is being designed by Zimerman.

In this new work, the researcher intends to broaden his focus, also contemplating:

land acquisitions by large foreign investors (Arabs, Nordics and Chinese);

the impacts of climate change on agrarian violence;

the role of global demographic indicators, with the increase in population and the consequent increase in consumption putting pressure on land use and constituting an even greater factor of violence; It is

political polarization in Latin American countries.

The article Land Inequality in Brazil: Conflicts and Violence in the Countryside can be accessed by this link.

With information from FAPESP Agency