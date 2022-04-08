SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Rural credit contracts in the first nine months of the 2021/22 crop totaled 209.1 billion reais distributed in 1,409 thousand contracts, an increase of 25% compared to the same period last season, said the Ministry of Finance. Agriculture this Friday.

Of the total, BRL 110.5 billion went to funding, while investment resources were BRL 60.7 billion. Another 25.1 billion reais went to commercialization, and 12.8 billion to industrialization.

“Investments not linked to a specific program (financing contracted with resources from constitutional funds and with free resources) exceeded the initial programming of resources, mainly with the suspension, since February, of contracting equalizable financing due to the depletion of budget resources for the interest equalization”, said the ministry in a note.

As a result, the search for non-equalized sources became an alternative for the continuity of financing.

Despite the interruption, the ministry pointed out that there were still some releases of funds in this period, probably from operations initiated and approved before this determination.

“As an alternative of support, producers can resort to financing with non-equalized resources, including those carried out with mandatory resources, such as those from constitutional funding funds and free resources”, added the ministry.

(By Laís Morais)

