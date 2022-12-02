Premature rupture of the amniotic sac can have devastating consequences, but scientists in Japan are studying cases where the damaged sac repairs itself, a phenomenon that requires cooperation from the developing fetus.

A new investigation of the amnion, the innermost layer of epithelial cells in the amniotic sac, reveals a cascade of cellular events leading to sac repair. The new research helps lay the groundwork for a deeper understanding of both healthy pregnancies and when things go wrong.

The results of the study were published in the scientific journal Science Signaling.

The fetus helps in the repair of the ruptured amniotic sac – that’s what happens

Aware that premature rupture of the amniotic sac can lead to premature birth, a team of scientists from Kyoto University in Japan wondered what causes the sac to reseal. Providing a definitive answer to this question may ultimately lead to interventions that prevent premature birth for those whose membranes fail to reseal. The biggest potential benefit down the road is to protect yourself from the sometimes lethal outcomes when babies are born too small, too soon.

“Premature rupture of the amniotic sac, a condition referred to as preterm rupture of membranes (pPROM) is a leading cause of preterm birth. In some cases, these ruptured membranes heal on their own. We studied the repair mechanisms of the amnion, a layer of epithelial cells in the amniotic sac closest to the fetus,” said Yosuke Kawamura, one of the research authors.

Premature rupture of the amniotic sac affects about 30 to 40 percent of preterm births, affecting about 150,000 women in the United States each year, according to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where prematurity is also being studied. pPROM complicates 2% to 4% of all single births and 7% to 20% of twin pregnancies. Data show that women experienced premature rupture of membranes (pPROM) in all trimesters of pregnancy.

Normally the amniotic sac remains intact until active labor begins or within 24 hours before labor begins. pPROM may not be easy to detect. For some women, the fluid comes out slowly and can be mistaken for urine. Obstetricians say it’s important to note that amniotic fluid usually has no color and doesn’t smell like urine. Scientists also specified that premature rupture of the amniotic sac can occur for a variety of reasons.

In some women, the amnion can rupture early for reasons ranging from infections of the uterus, cervix, or vagina to overstretching of the amniotic sac. The latter can occur as a direct result of too much fluid in the sac or more than one baby putting pressure on the membranes. Other causes of membrane rupture include conditions such as malnutrition or intrauterine bleeding. Smoking is another factor that can cause breakage.

Kawamura and colleagues turned to an animal model to better understand the resealing phenomenon and how this protective event occurs. Their findings answer at least one longstanding question in obstetric research and may help explain why, when a rupture is suspected, some women don’t experience preterm birth because the rupture is somewhat self-correcting.

In a remarkable series of discoveries, Kawamura and the Kyoto University team found that fetal macrophages are recruited to rupture sites in both the human and mouse amnion and aid in the repair of torn membranes.

“Macrophages migrated and resided at rupture sites in both human and mouse amnion,” Kawamura added. “A process called epithelial-mesenchymal transition, in which epithelial cells acquire a mesenchymal phenotype and which is implicated in tissue repair, has been observed at sites of rupture.”

Briefly, epithelial cells assumed the role of mesenchymal cells and contributed to the initiation of the reclosing process. None of the biological cascade events would have occurred without the macrophages first migrating and establishing themselves at the rupture site.

Scientists previously thought the ruptures were irreversible, but some women with preterm amniotic sac ruptures do not go into labor and apparently show spontaneous repair of the ruptured membranes, factors which underpin the Kyoto research. Examining mice and ruptured human fetal membranes from six pregnancies, Kawamura and co-workers also observed amniotic epithelial cells in laboratory studies of wound healing.

Amniotic epithelial cells surrounding a rupture have undergone epithelial-mesenchymal transition, a process that enhances cell migration and tissue repair. The team also found that macrophage depletion in mouse fetuses impairs amnion repair, suggesting that fetal macrophages are required to repair the amnion after premature rupture.

Their research also revealed that membrane repair is highly dependent on signaling molecules: in this case, transforming growth factor-β/Smad—TGF-β/Smad signaling. TGF-β/Smad was prominent in both mice and human samples.

“We conclude that the amnion has a high regenerative potential through the EMT of amnion epithelial cells and that fetal macrophages are important in mediating this wound repair process,” said Kawamura and the Kyoto team. The researchers hypothesize that their study findings could potentially inform research into treatments for preterm membrane ruptures to prevent preterm birth.

Preterm premature rupture of membranes (PPROM) is a complication of pregnancy. In this condition, the sac (amniotic membrane) surrounding the baby ruptures (ruptures) before the 37th week of pregnancy. Once the sac breaks, you have an increased risk of infection. You also have a better chance of delivering your baby early.

In most cases of PPROM, the cause is not known, but there are more risky situations, such as:

Having a preterm birth in a previous pregnancy;

Have an infection in the reproductive system;

Vaginal bleeding during pregnancy;

Smoking during pregnancy.

Symptoms may occur a little differently in each pregnancy. They may include:

A sudden gush of fluid from your vagina

Leakage of fluid from the vagina

A feeling of wetness in the vagina or underwear

Call your doctor right away if you have these symptoms.

The symptoms of this health problem can be similar to the symptoms of other conditions. See your doctor for a diagnosis.

To diagnose a ruptured amniotic sac, your doctor will ask questions about your pregnancy and investigate any symptoms. Subsequently it will require an examination which can be performed with an instrument (speculum) to look inside the vagina. Your doctor will look for fluid leaking from your cervix, and some fluid will also be removed to test for it. This is to check if it is amniotic fluid, vaginal fluid or urine. Tests may include:

pH (acid-base) balance test. The pH balance of amniotic fluid is different from vaginal fluid and urine. Your doctor will put the fluid on a test strip to check the balance.

View a sample under a microscope. When the amniotic fluid is dry, it has a fern-like pattern.

You may need to do an ultrasound exam. This is done to control the amount of amniotic fluid around the baby. Treatment for a ruptured amniotic sac will depend on your symptoms, pregnancy, and overall health. It will also depend on the severity of the patient’s condition. Your doctor may monitor:

Signs of labor or contractions;

Your baby’s movement, heart rate and other tests;

Symptoms of infection. These can include fever and pain. Your baby’s heart rate may also increase. Sometimes, drug therapies may be prescribed such as:

Corticosteroids. These medicines can help your baby’s lungs grow and mature. If your baby is born prematurely, his lungs may not be able to function on their own.

Antibiotics. You may need it to prevent or treat an infection.

Tocolytic drugs. These are used to stop preterm labor.

Your doctor might give you certain medications to start labor. Or you may need to stop taking tocolytic medications. Labor probably won’t be induced until at least the 34th week of pregnancy, but it may need to be done sooner if there are problems. Rupture of the amniotic sac occurs in many premature births. A baby born too soon could have several serious problems. Other complications of PPROM include:

Infection, such as infections of the amniotic fluid and membranes

Separation of the placenta from the uterus;

Problems with the umbilical cord;