Rupert Murdoch will hand over the baton of his communications empire to his son Lachlan Murdoch in November. Far from the script twists of the series Succession, inspired by the tycoon, it has been an orderly relief, at least for now. The last chapter, however, will not be written until the patriarch’s death, when the voting shares of News Corp and Fox Corp that he controls through a company based in Reno, Nevada, are transferred to his four eldest children. (Prudence, Elisabeth, Lachlan and James). This will open the door to alliances and battles for control in search of a new balance.

Succession, in any case, is not the most pressing problem for a group made up of two large sister companies independent of each other: Fox Corp, which manages the television business in the US, and News Corp, a conglomerate that includes pay television in Australia, newspapers, publishing houses and real estate brokerage. Business inheritance is also complicated.

The empire’s assets are top quality, the companies are well capitalized and profitable. However, several businesses are in decline or undergoing transformation, the audience of their linear television channels is aging, newspaper sales are falling and the size of the group pales next to giants such as Comcast, Netflix, Disney or Charter. Rupert Murdoch, 92, tried to merge News and Fox in 2022 (which would have a stock market value of about $25 billion), but was met with rejection from investors.

News Corp has been able to look for new sources of income and has 50% digital income, but in four of its five divisions, turnover fell last year, closed on June 30. Dow Jones, publisher of the Wall Street Journal and Barron’s, which now has 4.5 million digital subscribers (+12%) and has entered new service businesses. It had a turnover of 2,153 million dollars (+7%) and its gross operating result (ebitda) was 494 million (+14%).

In the division that groups the rest of the newspapers (including the British The Times and The Sun, the American New York Post and the group’s Australian newspapers), revenues fell 6%, to 2,266 million. These newspapers are much less profitable and their EBITDA fell by 28%, to 156 million, since subscriptions and digital advertising do not compensate for the decline in print. The publishing business fared worse, with Harper Collins, which had a turnover of 1,979 million (-10%), and whose ebitda fell 45%, to 167 million.

News Corp owns Realtor.com, the second largest American real estate portal, and REA, its Australian equivalent. In addition, it has television on streaming in Australia (with the Kayo, sports, and Binge, entertainment brands). But turnover and results also fell in both divisions. In total, News Corp’s revenue fell 5%, to $9,879 million, and EBITDA fell 15%, to $1,420 million.

The most valuable leg of the empire is Fox Corp, which resists with enviable strength despite changes in audiovisual consumption habits. It began trading in 2019, following the sale of 21th Century Fox’s entertainment assets to Disney. Fox’s revenue grew 7%, to $14,913 million, in the year ended June 30. The result improved 3%, to 1,239 million, even with the payment of 787.5 million to Dominion to avoid a defamation trial.

Its sports, news and finance channels are distributed packaged in multi-channel offerings (cable television, although it is also broadcast via satellite or internet) and with its own network of associated stations and its services in streaming. Cable revenues fell 1%, to 6,043 million dollars (of which, 4,175 paid by distributors and 1,403 million in advertising). The other segment, simply called Television, had a turnover of 8,710 million (+13%) and tripled the ebitda to 1,009 million, after a great advertising year thanks to the Super Bowl and the World Cup.

“You’ve heard me say it many times: Fox’s strategy is different from its competitors. It’s exceptionally good. Nowhere is this more evident than in the current environment,” Lachlan Murdoch told analysts in the presentation of the annual results. The influence and controversies come from Fox News, the leader among news channels, but much of the audience and income comes from Fox Sports. Its financial channel has surpassed CNBC and the audience of 75 million users of the Fox website. Fox multiplies by 10 that of the following conservative media, The Washington Examiner.

Along with that, its service streaming, Tubi has had “surprising” success, according to BofA Securities analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich, or “spectacular,” according to Lachlan Murdoch, who bought it in 2020 for $440 million. It has grown by 79% and is now the leader in advertising-financed video-on-demand services, complementing the group’s offering.

But the threats are there. At a conference organized by BofA, Reif Ehrlich highlighted the enormous changes in the sector, the declines in subscribers and how “it is pivoting towards direct to consumer or “streaming”. “As consumer tastes change, we will strive to make our content and our brands available to them in the way that suits them best,” Lachlan Murdoch told analysts.

Added to the sectoral trend is the fragmentation of conservative audiences in the face of a growing supply of podcasts, blogs, networks and television alternatives such as Newsmax. In 2020, Fox embraced Donald Trump’s big hoax that the election had been stolen from him after some of his audience sought refuge in Newsmax. Fox targeted the lies that its audience wanted to hear and has received defamation lawsuits, including the one that closed with the payment of 787.5 million dollars to Dominion and that of Smartatic, which claims 2.7 billion.

That dependence on Trump is another risk just over a year before the presidential elections. Murdoch’s media bet on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after the November 2022 election, but his candidacy has deflated. There is a love-hate relationship between Trump and Fox. This relationship is influenced by The Fall: The End of Fox News and the Murdoch Dynasty, published this week with the gift of opportunity by Michael Wolff, biographer of Rupert Murdoch. The prologue is an obituary of the mogul with the age of death in white, but the Fox News autopsy seems somewhat hasty.

Follow all the information Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter

The Five Day Agenda The most important economic quotes of the day, with the keys and context to understand their scope. RECEIVE IT IN YOUR EMAIL