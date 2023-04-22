Rupert Murdoch. Luis Grañena

This week the star chapter of the new season in the life of Rupert Murdoch has been cancelled. In it, Murdoch would arrive on the seventh floor of the Wilmington courthouse, in the largest courtroom in the building, packed with journalists, and sit down for questioning before a jury of six men and six women. The script was not quite written, but the lawyer was preparing to embarrass the tycoon to explain why his news network Fox News endlessly spread the hoax that Donald Trump was robbed of the 2020 presidential election. a lie that Murdoch himself did not believe, but that the great post-truth tycoon did not want to stop: the audience wanted to hear it. It would have been an interesting chapter. Canceling it has cost 787.5 million dollars.

People will have to settle for seeing Succession, the brilliant HBO series inspired by the tycoon. Although, in this case, reality is stranger than fiction. Murdoch adds more women (four), more children (six), more years (92), more scandals, intrigues and corporate operations (countless) than Logan Roy, his alter ego fictional. There are episodes in his life that would seem unbelievable in a series. Like when his newspapers carried the news of his own death. Or like when two men planned to kidnap his then-wife, Ann Murdoch, but ended up kidnapping and then murdering Muriel McKay, the wife of one of his managers, who was followed home after borrowing the tycoon’s Rolls Royce.

He became “the disreputable tabloid editor at the center of a macabre tabloid story,” Michael Wolff wrote in his biography. The man who owns the news (The owner of the news). It was 1969. At 38, Murdoch already had extensive experience as an editor. Born in Melbourne (Australia) in 1931, on March 11 (the same date the Daily Courant was published, the world’s first daily newspaper) his father, Keith Murdoch, was a war correspondent turned regional newspaper magnate.

When his father died of cancer in 1952, Rupert Murdoch, an only child, took over News Limited, the family business. He bought numerous regional newspapers from Australia and New Zealand in which he sensationalized, favoring events and sports. He then threw The Australian, the country’s first national newspaper, with a more serious approach. It is a pattern that has been repeated in the United Kingdom and the United States: first sensationalism and then the search for respectability.

In 1969 I was in London because I had just bought the tabloids News of the World and The Sun. That the same publisher of those products was made in 1981 with The Times / The Sunday Times it was quite a shock. Back then, newspapers were thriving businesses. Murdoch crossed the Atlantic and bought the tabloid New York Post in 1976, turning it into a tabloid newspaper, but in 2007 it also ended up taking over the prestigious The Wall Street Journal.

The episode that best reflects the lack of scruples with which their media were conducted is the scandal of the wiretapping of members of the royal family, singers, actors, athletes, famous and not so famous by News of the World, which meant the closure of the tabloid in 2011. Murdoch had to appear before a parliamentary commission and the day before those who were hacked were his newspapers the sun and The Times, who published the news of his death. Before submitting to the interrogation, he stated: “This is the most humiliating day of my life.”

In 2012 John Lisners published the book The Rise And Fall Of The Murdoch Empire, but neither Murdoch had died nor had his empire fallen. Fox News became the most watched news channel in the United States at the turn of the century. It has been installed in a parallel world aimed at a conservative audience that wanted to be told that Barack Obama was Muslim, that the Democratic Party is the radical left led by degenerates and that Donald Trump won the 2020 election, but they were stolen. Such lies often go unpunished, but hosts and guests of the network repeatedly quoted in their election hoax the Dominion company, which filed a $1.6 billion lawsuit and threatened Murdoch with another of the most humiliating days of his career. life.

With the payment of 787.5 million dollars, he has avoided submitting himself in public before the jury to a devastating interrogation. The previous statements and the messages that he has had to contribute to the cause are already embarrassing for the tycoon (“We don’t want to make enemies with Trump anymore,” he said in one). Basically, they show that Murdoch did not believe the electoral hoax, the germ of the assault on the Capitol, and that even so he let the network air it to gain an audience. Fox has paid, but hasn’t apologized and moved on to the next lie.

There are dozens of books about the tycoon. His professional biography is endless, but his personal one also gives rise to novels, movies, and series, and to speculation about his succession. The last season has also been loaded. In two weeks he has gone from announcing his fifth marriage to canceling the wedding. Not even a year ago, he announced his divorce to his fourth wife, Jerry Hall, with an email: “Jerry, I have regrettably decided to end our marriage.” The separation agreement included Hall agreeing not to give details or ideas to the writers of succession.

