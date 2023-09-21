Home page World

Split

Media entrepreneur Rupert Murdoch (l) and his son Lachlan, photographed before a conference in the US state of Idaho. © Andrew Gombert/EPA/dpa

Rupert Murdoch is considered one of the most powerful media moguls on the planet. Now the 92-year-old is handing over the Fox group and the publisher News Corp. to his son – some media experts are skeptical.

New York – The powerful media entrepreneur Rupert Murdoch steps down as head of the US Fox Group and the publisher News Corp. back. The 92-year-old is handing over management to his son Lachlan, the company announced. Lachlan Murdoch congratulated his father on his “extraordinary 70-year career” and thanked him for “his vision, his pioneering spirit, his steadfast determination and his enduring legacy,” according to the statement. Rupert Murdoch will continue to provide “valued advice” to both companies.

According to Fox News, Rupert Murdoch had previously written to employees himself: “I am writing to inform you all that I have decided to move to the role of chairman emeritus at Fox and News,” the media entrepreneur wrote. “Throughout my professional life I have dealt with news and ideas every day and that will not change. But now is the right time for me to take on other roles.”

There had long been speculation about Murdoch’s departure and possible associated changes in management. 52-year-old Lachlan Murdoch has been working with his father in media companies for many years. His 50-year-old brother James Murdoch was also seen as a possible successor to his father for a while, but left the company in 2020. After that, the path to the top was clear for Lachlan – seen as his father’s crown prince, he should continue to run the company in his father’s spirit.

How will it go on?

The Murdoch companies are not in an easy position at the moment. In April, the television broadcaster Fox News and the voting machine manufacturer Dominion reached an out-of-court agreement in the legal dispute over defamation allegations surrounding unsubstantiated election fraud claims in the 2020 presidential election – with Fox paying $787.5 million in damages. Shortly afterwards, the station parted ways with its right-wing ratings darling, presenter Tucker Carlson.

US media experts pointed out that Rupert Murdoch will still have a huge influence on the companies he founded – and that it won’t be easy for his son.

“Rupert Murdoch always said he would never retire,” commented former CNN anchor Brian Stelter, who is currently working on a book about Fox News. “Today he took the step that will come closest to retirement.”

The presenter Kara Swisher, who works for several competing media outlets, ventured a “prediction”: “It will be a short reign for the crown prince.”

Murdoch’s career

Born in 1931, Murdoch began building his global media empire at the age of 22, with a newspaper in his native Australia. Then over the decades he continued to expand his portfolio. With tabloids he uncompromisingly relied on sensationalism, and with channels like Fox News he later focused on right-wing political opinion, which is also seen as a pioneer for Donald Trump.

Murdoch had already expanded his media empire to the USA in the 1970s. In addition to the Fox channel group, the portfolio now also includes the newspapers “New York Post”, the tabloid “The Sun” in Great Britain and the US financial newspaper “Wall Street Journal”.

Murdoch’s close ties to power and his ability to harness the political elite to his interests are legendary. “Republicans originally thought Fox was working for us. Now we realize that we work for Fox,” said former US President George W. Bush’s speechwriter David Frum in a TV interview.

Murdoch also repeatedly made headlines in his private life. The media entrepreneur was married four times, most recently to actress Jerry Hall from 2016 to 2022. There are six children from the marriage. In March he announced another engagement, this time to 66-year-old Ann Lesley Smith. However, according to media reports, the engagement was called off just around two weeks later. dpa