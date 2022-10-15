Media segments were separated in 2013; companies formed a special committee to study the merger after the tycoon’s request

Tycoon Rupert Murdoch has started a process to recombine the companies News Corp and the Fox Corporation –both are the foundations of his media empire. executive president of News Corp and president of FoxMurdoch split the business in 2013. Discussions are still at an early stage.

THE News Corporationthe media conglomerate to which the newspaper belongs Wall Street Journalannounced on Friday (14.Oct.2022) that the company’s board of directors formed a special committee to evaluate “thoroughly” a possible combination with Fox. Here’s the intact of the press release (86 KB, in English).

“At News Corp, we are constantly looking for ways to improve our performance and expand our business, and the media frenzy presents both challenges and opportunities,” said Robert Thomson, CEO of the company, in a memorandum to the team released by the Wall Street Journal.

Thomson stressed, however, that the special committee “has made no determination at this time” and said there is no way to certify that the group’s assessment will result in any transaction.

The merger would be structured as a stock deal, informed The Fox. The exchange ratio would reflect the relative value of each company.

Until the stock exchange closed on October 14, the Fox Corporation had a market value of around US$ 17 billion (R$ 90.61 billion at the last quotation), while that of News Corp was approximately US$ 9 billion (R$ 47.97 billion at the last quotation).

THE Fox Corporation holds the Fox News, transmission network Fox, local TV stations and the streaming Tubi. already the News Corp is the company that owns the dow joneseditor of The Wall Street Journal. In addition, it has other assets, as well as the HarperCollins Publishers and news outlets in the UK and Australia.

RUPERT MURDOCH

Australian-American Keith Rupert Murdoch is 91 years old and is a businessman.

It grew into a global media giant from a newspaper in Australia and expanded its acquisitions into entertainment, publishing and TV news.

In 2013, he divided his holdings. The publishing assets went to a new publicly traded company: News Corporation. The TV and cinema assets went to another business: 21st Century Foxlater renamed as Fox Corporation. At the time, Murdoch said his media appearances became “increasingly complex”and that a new structure would simplify operations.

Currently, he is the majority shareholder of News Corporation and president of Fox.

The Murdoch family fund has a 39% stake in News Corpand about 42% in the Fox Corp.