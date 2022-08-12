Rupert Murdoch-Jerry Hall: breakup after six years, “but we remain friends”

At 91 years old, Rupert Murdoch has formalized the fourth divorce of his turbulent life. The marriage with Jerry Hall, after six years. The lawyer of the media tycoon, Judy Pollerannounced that the two “remain good friends and wish each other the best for the future”.

Who is Rupert Murdoch, the King of the media

Unlike other divorces involving millionaires, there will be no impact on the media empire News Corp / Fox Corporation of the Murdoch family, as the separation will be governed by the prenuptial agreement that Jerry Hall he had signed before the wedding. Murdoch, in fact, was well aware of the risks associated with a possible divorce, having been through it several times.

From 1956 to 1967 he had been married to Patricia BookerAustralian hostess, then, for more than 30 years with the British journalist Anna Mannfrom whom he split in 1999. Shortly after his divorce from Mann, he married the business woman of Chinese origin Wendi Dengwith whom he divorced in 2013. On March 4, 2016 he married Jerry Hall. The publisher has six children: Prudence (from Patricia Booker), Elisabeth, Lachlan Murdoch and James (from Anna Mann), Grace and Chloe (from Wendi Deng).

Who is Jerry Hall, former muse of Bryan Ferry and Mick Jagger

Also Jerry Hall, now 66, she has a turbulent love life behind her. She was the companion of the Roxy Music frontman Bryan Ferrywho dedicated the song to her “Prarie Rose”. Jerry also appears as the mermaid on the cover of the band’s album called “Siren”, as well as in the video of “Let’s stick together”. Jerry later left Bryan Ferry for Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones, married in Indonesia in a marriage not recognized by law. He had four children with him: Elizabeth Scarlet, James Leroy, Georgia May and Gabriel Luke. In total, therefore, Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall had ten children, but none together, for obvious reasons of age.

