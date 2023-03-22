Rupert Murdoch, one of the richest men on the planet has decided to get married for the fifth time in his life at the ripe old age of 92. The news had been in the air for some time, since he had been paparazzi with the new flame 26 years his junior. Now, on the occasion of the festivities for the party of Saint Patrickthe official has arrived and the wedding will apparently take place very soon, we are already at the details.

Source: web

To confirm everything, the entrepreneur himself thought about it in an interview with New York Post. “I was afraid to fall in love, but I knew this would be the last time, I’m happy. I was very nervous, but we can’t wait to spend the second half of our lives together” – he revealed.

The proposal was made last March 17 to pay homage to his future wife, who has Irish origins, in fact the patron saint of this nation was celebrated, who is Saint Patrick. His future spouse is called Ann Lesley Smith and is 26 years younger than him.

The first images of the two together were taken by the paparazzi of the weekly Chi who had caught them on the beach at Barbados shortly after they had finished taking a bath. “For both of us it is a gift from God, we met last September and I have been a widow for 14 years. Like Rupert, my husband was a businessman and I speak his language. We share the same beliefs” Ann said.

In the past Rupert has been married to Patrizia Booker, Anna Torv, Wendi Deng and Jerry Hall. And now it’s up to Ann Lesley Smithhis fifth wife, hopefully the last since the Australian but naturalized American tycoon celebrated his 92nd birthday on March 11th.