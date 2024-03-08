Media tycoon will marry girlfriend Elena Zhukova, 67-year-old Russian, ex-wife of Russian oligarch

The former president of Fox and News Corp. Rupert Murdoch, 92 years old, announced on Thursday (7 March 2024) that he is engaged to his girlfriend, Russian Elena Zhukova, 67 years old. According to the executive's spokesperson, the wedding will be celebrated at Murdoch's vineyard, in California (USA), in June.

According to the New York Times, Zhukova is a retired molecular biologist. The Russian was born in Moscow, but emigrated to the United States after the end of the Soviet Union in the 1990s.

Zhukova was previously married to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, according to newspaper reports DailyMail. The relationship with the media mogul began in 2023.

This will be Murdoch's 5th marriage. In 2023, he divorced 67-year-old model Jerry Hall. He also became engaged to retired dental assistant Ann Lesley Smith, but ended the relationship weeks after the announcement.

RUPERT MURDOCH

The tycoon became a global media giant from a newspaper in Australia. He later expanded his acquisitions into entertainment, publishing and TV news.

In 2013, it divided its holdings. The publishing assets went to a new publicly traded company: News Corporation. The TV and film assets went to 21st Century Fox, later renamed Fox Corporation. At the time, Murdoch said his media appearances had become “increasingly complex” and that a new structure would simplify operations.

The Murdoch family trust has a 39% stake in News Corp and 42% in Fox Corp. Rupert has assets valued at US$8.3 billion (R$40.9 billion), according to Bloomberg. He is among the 300 richest people in the world.