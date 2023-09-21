Tycoon Rupert Murdoch announced this Thursday (21) that he will step down as president of Fox Corporation and News Corp, companies of which he is the founder, leaving the reins of the business to his son Lachlan.

The 92-year-old Australian-born American businessman will step down in November, when both companies will hold their general shareholders’ meeting, according to a press release.

Following these general meetings, Lachlan Murdoch, 52, will become sole chairman of News Corp and will continue as chief executive and chief executive of Fox Corporation.

“On behalf of the Fox and News Corp boards, leadership teams and all shareholders who have benefited from their hard work, I congratulate my father on his remarkable 70-year career,” said Lachlan Murdoch.

Rupert Murdoch’s successor also expressed his gratitude for “his vision, his pioneering spirit, his steadfast determination and the lasting legacy he leaves to the companies he founded and the countless people he impacted.”

Lachlan Murdoch further stated that his father will serve as “chairman emeritus and we know he will continue to provide valuable advice to both companies.”

After the announcement, the main pages of the Fox News network and The Wall Street Journal, both from News Corp, opened with the news, citing the letter sent by Murdoch to his employees.

“Throughout my entire professional life I have been involved every day with ideas and news and that will not change,” stated the tycoon in his message.

Murdoch also stated that “the health of both companies is as robust as mine,” while also noting that he is “optimistic about the years ahead” and plans to “participate in that.” He also indicated that the conservative editorial line of both companies will be maintained.

“My father was a firm believer in freedom and Lachlan is absolutely committed to the cause,” Murdoch said in the statement. “Elites openly despise those who are not members of their restricted class. Most of the media is in cahoots with these elites, selling political narratives instead of seeking the truth.”

Announcing Murdoch’s retirement this Thursday, Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer praised the tycoon. “His life’s work has left an indelible mark on the global media landscape. His contributions are countless and extraordinary and we thank him for letting us be a part of it all,” said Hemmer.

Murdoch will leave office in a year marked by two controversies at Fox News. The first was a multimillion-dollar settlement to resolve a defamation lawsuit against the broadcaster brought by the company Dominion Voting Systems, which sells voting machines.

In April, Fox News agreed to pay US$787.5 million to Dominion, which was asking for compensation of US$1.6 billion because it understood that it suffered losses due to comments from journalists and guests of the network that the company’s electronic voting machines would have been used in alleged electoral fraud so that Joe Biden would win the 2020 American presidential election.

The second controversy occurred days later, when Fox News fired its most famous presenter, journalist Tucker Carlson, and lost audience. According to billionaire Elon Musk, owner of X, the average audience for Carlson’s program on the social network (265 million) has been much higher than that of Fox News (3 million). (With EFE Agency)