The actor who gave life to Ron Weasley in “Harry Potter” tells different details about his performance in the franchise.

He was a boy of just 11 years old when Rupert Grint was cast in “Harry Potter”. The initial of the name of the character she would play matched not only hers, but also the color of his hair. In addition, the actor shares with Ron Weasley a sense of inferiority experienced by many infants growing up in large families. “I was having a hard time being seen, I felt overshadowed,” he said in an interview for the American magazine Bustle.

Although with the role he found fame by playing the best friend of the protagonist in the franchise of “Harry Potter”, along the way, the routine generated doubts and new sensations. “’Potter‘ it was so full of (filming) all year, after promotions the rest of the time,” said the 34-year-old actor. “It was pretty sweltering,” he added.

Another concern that he raised is that he initially wasn’t sure he wanted to continue acting after the franchise. “I wanted a break, to reflect on everything… It was an out-of-body experience for a while, but I think we ended at the right time,” he said. “If we continued, it could have gone downhill,” he added.

Despite everything, he is grateful to have been part of each of the films. “(Being in ‘Harry Potter’) was a really unique experience that only we know about, so it’s good to see them,” he said of his peers. Daniel Radcliffe Y Emma Watson.

What does Grint think of the meeting with Radcliffe and Watson?

As recalled, in 2022, Grint participated in the television special “Harry Potter 20th anniversary: ​​return to Hogwarts” of HBO Max even though, at first, he felt that not enough time had passed to hold a meeting. Also, he hadn’t seen all the tapes yet, as he finds it uncomfortable to see himself on the screen.

What are Rupert Grint’s current projects?

These days, we can see Grint in the “Servant” series of Apple TV. In addition, in the horror film “Knock at the cabin” (“They knock on the door”), which was directed by M.Night Shyamalan and is based on the book “The Cabin at the End of the World” by the American author Paul Trembley.