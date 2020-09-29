A lot can be said about Rupert Everett, but not that he doesn’t have a sense of humor. Or at least waist to take with irony his desperate struggle to shine again in the Hollywood sky. This is how the first extract of his third volume of memoirs portrays it, which will be published next month, Tainted Glory: Travels With Oscar. This time his book focuses on portraying with scathing precision his attempt to direct the film of The happy Prince by Oscar Wilde, a project that took a decade to bring to the screen and that when it was released became another vase of cold water for the interpreter who had put all his hopes in this project to recover the splendor he experienced in his career.

When Everett appeared elegant, cynical, tender and complicit alongside Julia Roberts in My best friend’s Wedding and then he rubbed shoulders with Madonna in Something almost perfectIt seemed that the British actor had Hollywood at his feet. The confessions that he had worked as a hustler to pay for heroin and that his agent sent him to do good in Ethiopia to improve his image did not take their toll. Anyone can have one, two, or more slips in their life. But seen in perspective it does seem that it marked him forever that the studios exploited his image as a gay friend (the role he also played in the film with Madonna). He was talked about as a replacement for Pierce Brosnan in the Bond saga, but overexposure as a homosexual icon and deplorable criticism for his performance truncated the idea.

Since then, Hollywood has walked away from his career and he has not hesitated to declare afterwards that “it is still impossible to be gay and succeed in the film industry.” According to his interpretation, the actor who comes out of the closet will “get ahead for a while, but at the first sign of failure he will hit a wall and they will block you.”

His image of old glory has given way to a brilliant character in another sense, because he writes with the same acidity with which he has been treated and portrays the world that rejected him with the same irony that he dedicates to himself. In one of his books, for example, he has written: “Julia Roberts is as capricious as a racehorse, beautiful and tinged with madness, and on one occasion she offered to bring me closer to the set … aboard the jet Sony’s private. Then I witnessed all the machinery in action, the greatness of Hollywood transporting its merchandise from one place to another ”. Or Sharon Stone as a goddess whom she saw differently when she started working with her: “Only when the rehearsals began did I understand something that had escaped me: that she is absolutely upset. But I do not mean it as an offense, to be unhinged. is a requirement to work in the show business”. The niceties that he dedicated to Madonna in the same book served so that the singer, whom he described as a woman who in the eighties “demanded a sexual response from everyone, it did not matter if you were gay”, caused her to stop talking to him and he will claim that he was the only homosexual who does not enjoy talking about Madonna.

After many stages of unemployment and many attempts to get back in the spotlight, Everett wrote a script about the last years of writer Oscar Wilde. He was not only the writer but also wanted to be the protagonist and director of his own work. Now 61, he reveals that writing scripts was for him a dream to create a job as an actor since no one else seemed interested in considering him for his films. Rupertt Everett says in his new memoir that casting Oscar Wilde was an obvious choice: it was returning to the prototype of gay Hollywood had pigeonholed him into.

Wrote the script for The happy Prince And it was all congratulations, but when the producer told him that he wanted Philip Seymour Hoffman to play the leading role that had been reserved for him, he refused outright and now admits that he made one of his big mistakes: “I should have said yes . Hoffman, of course, would have been brilliant and my writing career would have been established at the highest level. “

But he refused, he still had grandiose plans for himself and had a hard time giving them up. Two years later, six directors had refused to take over the project with him as the lead, and he again found himself stranded and alone with his script. Through friends he turned to German producers, he changed features of his project to make it cheaper, he went to the Berlin festival to talk with each other and it took 10 years until he made it happen and for some things and others he passed with more pain than glory for the lockers. However, his new book also portrays the intrahistory of a festival that, according to Everett, can be a “hellish place”. “The powerful flex, the powerless crawl, and the rest of us juggle up and down,” the actor writes. And he adds: “All this takes place in theaters and hotel lobbies, at dinners and screenings, at breakfasts and focus groups. The stars pass by, wrapped in borrowed jewels, followed by flotillas of ‘their people’. Everything happens year after year, and nothing changes, except that faces get bigger (fills) and movies get smaller (budgets) ”. And with such satirical descriptions, it’s almost bound to wonder why Rupert Everett didn’t give up his acting career for good, to focus on shining as a screenwriter.