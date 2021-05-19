Drag race Spain will premiere on May 30, after the success of the Dutch version of the reality show. His arrival in this country already generates the interest of the followers of the franchise created by RuPaul, both by the participants and by the juries that will be counted on.

The contest program will have eight galas for this first season and will be broadcast on the Atresplayer Premium platform. We present here everything you need to know to get ready for the premiere.

Release date of Drag race Spain

The reality show will premiere on May 30 through Atresplayer Premium. The person in charge of conducting the first season of Drag race Spain will be Supremme. While she has the daunting task of not falling for comparisons to host and creator RuPaul, she has the experience to exceed expectations.

Drag race Spain participants

There are 10 participants in this first season of Drag race Spain who will seek to reach the grand final and become the winner of this edition:

Arantxa Castilla-Mancha

Carmen Farala

Dovima nurmi

Drag Vulcano

Crispy Hugáceo

Inti

Killer queen

Pupi poisson

Sagittaria

The Macarena.

The 10 participants of Drag race Spain will leave everything in each episode of the reality show. Photo: Atresmedia

Drag race Spain jury

Those in charge of deliberating which drag continues in competition after the end of each episode are:

Javier Ambrossi

Javier Calvo

Ana Locking.

Javier Calvo, Javier Ambrossi and Ana Locking will be part of the Drag race Spain jury. Photo: Atresmedia

Where to watch online Drag race Spain

The episodes of Drag race Spain will be broadcast on the AtresPlayer Premium platform every Sunday at 8:00 pm from May 20.

Trailer Rupaul Drag race Spain