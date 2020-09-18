Who was in the funny video cook? After going viral, the TV show Saath Nibhana Saathiya has come under discussion since once. Now the second season of this show is coming. Promos have been shot for this. Recently the makers released the show a promo video, in which Devolina Bhattacharjee appeared as Gopi Bahu. Now Rupal Patel has confirmed that she is also a part of the show and she will once again be seen in the role of Kokila Ben.

In conversation with Aaj Tak, Rupal Patel said, ‘Yes, I am a part of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2. Hopefully, you will get as much love for Season 2 as you did for the first season. This time I will be seen in a different style on the show. We are ready to do a banged up entry.

She further said, ‘Right now I am playing the role of Meenakshi in Yeh Rishta Hai Hai Pyaar Ke and now I will become Koki again in Saathiya. Managing both shows is easy as the producers of both shows are very supportive. I am quite exquisite to play the character of Nightingale again. I am waiting to get into this role of mine.

Apart from Rupal Patel and Devolina Bhattacharjee, Mohammad Nazim will also be seen in the show. He said, ‘We are going to shoot soon. I am very happy to play the role of Ahem. When Sathiya was closed, we were not sure that the show was over, but now the show is returning again. We will be seen in the same character and this has been possible only due to the fans.