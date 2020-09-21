The issue of sexual exploitation on film maker Anurag Kashyap has reached Parliament. BJP MP Roopa Ganguly has sat on a dharna in Parliament premises against the allegations against Anurag. The proceedings of the Lok Sabha last night lasted till about one o’clock and the issue was fiercely debated. At the same time, actress and MP Rupa Ganguly is protesting against Anurag Kashyap in the Parliament complex.

Rupa Ganguly has demanded that sexual harassment cases with daughters are coming up in Bollywood, the culprits should be punished strictly after examining them. Significantly, Bollywood actress Payal Ghosh has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. He had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help in this matter by tweeting. Payal can file an FIR against Anurag Kashyap at Oshiwara police station in Mumbai today.

Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rupa Ganguly protests in the Parliament premises; says, “Mumbai film industry kills people, makes them drug addict, and keep insulting woman, but nobody is doing anything. Mumbai Police remains silent.” pic.twitter.com/2GmaSRefdw – ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

The Lok Sabha proceedings last night lasted till about one o’clock before Rupa Ganguly and the issue was fiercely debated. BJP MP Ravi Kishan demanded a law that creates fear among those who put undue pressure on women and girls.

Ravi Kishan, while defending the issue, said, “In our country, daughters are revered like Goddess Durga and Go Mata, but there are many areas including Bollywood, where some people are still bargaining by claiming to shine their fortune.” Although Ravi Kishan did not name anyone during this time, but his statement came at a time when Payal Ghosh has made serious allegations against Anurag. Which makes it clear that the direction of Ravi Kishan was.