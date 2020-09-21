The character of Draupadi, who won the hearts of everyone in the Mahabharata and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Roopa Ganguly, has raised many questions on the film industry. Rupa Ganguly said, Mumbai film industry is killing people, drug addicts are being made and women are being insulted, but no one is doing anything. Mumbai Police is calm. They are not taking any action.

He further said, why is Bollywood quiet in the sexual harassment case of Payal Ghosh imposed on Anurag Kashyap? Why Mumbai Police is not taking any action against Anurag Kashyap?

Please tell that Rupa performed against the Film Industry and Mumbai Police in the Parliament Complex in Delhi. During the performance, Roopa had some planks in his hand, which said, Mumbai film industry and how many girls will be respected? At the same time, it is written on – How many children will be immersed in drugs? So on the third it is written – How much more will Mumbai film industry commit?

Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rupa Ganguly protests in the Parliament premises; says, “Mumbai film industry kills people, makes them drug addict, and keep insulting woman, but nobody is doing anything. Mumbai Police remains silent.” pic.twitter.com/2GmaSRefdw – ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

However, earlier in the Sushant Singh Rajput case also, Rupa targeted Bollywood. Rupa Ganguly had been demanding a CBI inquiry into Sushant’s case from the beginning. By the way, the CBI investigation has also been done for 1 month, but so far nothing has been known.

Said this on nepotism

Rupa wrote on Twitter about nepotism, ‘Now I will not watch the films of some people who gave a message to the country that boys and girls from small towns should not enter the film industry. Nepotism will be everywhere. Parents can help their children, but there should not be so much nepotism that some people may be pushed to death because of it. ‘