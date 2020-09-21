In the Sushant Singh Rajput case, where another Narcotics Bureau is involved in the investigation of drug angle, the Mumbai Police is also constantly being questioned. The TV actress and BJP MP has now targeted the Mumbai Police. While making sensational accusations on Mumbai Police on Monday, Rupa Ganguly said that while film industry is killing people, drug additions are being made, while Mumbai Police remains silent. Rupa Ganguly performed against the Film Industry and Mumbai Police in the Parliament Complex in Delhi. Protesting the planks in his hands, Rupa Ganguly said, ‘Mumbai film industry kills people, makes them drug addicts, women are insulted there, but no one is doing anything. The Mumbai Police is sitting quietly.

Three sharp questions written on planks

Rupa Ganguly was seen holding three planks in her hands. It was written on one of these – Mumbai film industry and how many girls will be respected? On the other, it was written – How many children will be immersed in drugs? On the third it was written – How much more will Mumbai film industry commit?

Politicians in the house are very confused on the issue of drugs

Rupa Ganguly’s statement came at a time when Sushant’s death case is under investigation. Narcotics Bureau is patronizing Bollywood drug racket and Anurag Kashyap has been accused of sexual exploitation by Payal Ghosh. In the past, there has been a lot of controversy in the Parliament on the Bollywood drug racket. On the statement of BJP MP Ravi Kishan, Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan of Samajwadi Party got angry and even said that some people make holes in the plate on which they eat.

Hema supported Jaya, Ravi Kishan said – I am hurtThis statement of Jaya Bachchan made a lot of noise. From Bollywood to the House, divided into two factions. While Ravi Kishan said that she is hurt by Jaya Bachchan’s statement, Hema Malini appeared in support of Jaya. Meanwhile, Jaya Prada also targeted Jaya Bachchan and asked Amar Singh’s name as to why the Bachchan family never took care of him.

Voice was first raised in Sushant case

‘Mahabharata’ fame Rupa Ganguly is one of the few who first raised voice after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Rupa Ganguly had been demanding a CBI inquiry into Sushant’s case from the beginning. However, now the CBI investigation has also been more than 30 days. While the CBI is awaiting the investigation report of the forensic team of AIIMS, the truth is to be told to crores of people that how Sushant died at the end.