Three sharp questions written on planks
Rupa Ganguly was seen holding three planks in her hands. It was written on one of these – Mumbai film industry and how many girls will be respected? On the other, it was written – How many children will be immersed in drugs? On the third it was written – How much more will Mumbai film industry commit?
Politicians in the house are very confused on the issue of drugs
Rupa Ganguly’s statement came at a time when Sushant’s death case is under investigation. Narcotics Bureau is patronizing Bollywood drug racket and Anurag Kashyap has been accused of sexual exploitation by Payal Ghosh. In the past, there has been a lot of controversy in the Parliament on the Bollywood drug racket. On the statement of BJP MP Ravi Kishan, Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan of Samajwadi Party got angry and even said that some people make holes in the plate on which they eat.
Hema supported Jaya, Ravi Kishan said – I am hurtThis statement of Jaya Bachchan made a lot of noise. From Bollywood to the House, divided into two factions. While Ravi Kishan said that she is hurt by Jaya Bachchan’s statement, Hema Malini appeared in support of Jaya. Meanwhile, Jaya Prada also targeted Jaya Bachchan and asked Amar Singh’s name as to why the Bachchan family never took care of him.
Voice was first raised in Sushant case
‘Mahabharata’ fame Rupa Ganguly is one of the few who first raised voice after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Rupa Ganguly had been demanding a CBI inquiry into Sushant’s case from the beginning. However, now the CBI investigation has also been more than 30 days. While the CBI is awaiting the investigation report of the forensic team of AIIMS, the truth is to be told to crores of people that how Sushant died at the end.
