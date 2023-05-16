Rescued by the intervention of a stranger, in Aulla, in the province of Massa Carrara, a child of less than 2 years who, due to the opening of the gate of the garden where he was playing, came out and started running in a busy street escaping from the mother’s control. Some cars slowed down and avoided him, then the former mayor Lucio Barani arrived with his car who realized the dramatic situation, both due to the intense traffic and the curvilinear section of the road, so he crossed his own car and with another passer-by he went on foot towards the little boy. With the child by the hand, all together they headed in search of a home. About 50 meters later, in via San Cristoforo, they saw an open gate with a courtyard with children’s games. So they called the mother and returned the little boy with the recommendation to lock the gate.