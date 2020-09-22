The OB election in Wuppertal goes into the runoff election. Two candidates can still raise their hopes – because they are very close together.

In the election for mayor of Wuppertal there is a runoff election

there is a runoff election The CDU did not nominate its own candidate, but supported the candidate of the Greens in the local elections in Wuppertal.

did not nominate its own candidate, but supported the candidate of the Greens in the local elections in Wuppertal. The final decision will be made on September 27th between two OB candidates.

Update from September 22, 2020: With a slight lead for the joint candidate of the Greens and CDU, it goes in Wuppertal in the Runoff. Uwe Schneidewind was able to take the lead in the first ballot with 40.8 percent. Behind him came the SPD candidate Andreas Mucke with 37.0 percent. A majority Nobody was able to achieve more than 50 percent of all votes cast, which is why the two candidates with the strongest election result will now contest the runoff in Wuppertal.

It is a rather small lead that the Green Cutting Wind has. Just like Mucke, he still has to get many voters on his side to win. A math problem without a clear solution, as long as the votes have not been cast. In a few cities in North Rhine-Westphalia the outcome of the runoff seems as open as in Wuppertal. It is only certain that OB Mucke has a serious opponent.

In the OB election in Wuppertal, there are seven candidates to choose from: Black-Green against SPD

Wuppertal – If the voters in North Rhine-Westphalia are allowed to tick the box on September 13, they have to choose their favorite from seven candidates for the OB election in Wuppertal. The CDU does not present its own candidate for these elections and instead provides support Uwe Schneidewind from the faction of Greens. He is therefore likely to be the incumbent mayor’s greatest challenger Andreas Mucke (SPD) be. If the result of the local election in Wuppertal does not produce an OB candidate with an absolute majority after the first ballot, the two candidates with the most votes will run again two weeks later in a runoff election.

OB election in Wuppertal: All candidates at a glance

The election committee has approved a total of seven candidates for the mayor election in Wuppertal. In this year’s local elections in North Rhine-Westphalia, the following OB candidates are running in the city of Wuppertal:

Andreas Mucke, SPD

Uwe Schneidewind, GREEN

Bernhard Sander, DIE LINKE

Marcel Hafke, FDP

Henrik Dahlmann, WfW / FW

Mira Lehner, THE PARTY

Panagiotis Paschalis, individual applicant

Lord Mayor Andreas Mucke is again a candidate for the 2020 OB election in Wuppertal

The incumbent Lord Mayor Andreas Mucke announced early on during his current term of office that he wanted to run again and was accepted by the SPD also set up again as a candidate for the mayor election in Wuppertal. Mucke has been a member of the SPD since 1982 and was chairman of the Jusos Wuppertal from 1990 to 1994. Since 2018 he has also been a member of the state board of the Social Democratic Community for Local Politics in NRW eV. Before taking office, the graduate engineer was already active as an energy consultant for the Wuppertaler Stadtwerke and managing director of the Wuppertal district development company. In the last election he prevailed against his CDU competitor in the runoff election.

Uwe Schneidewind is an OB candidate for the Greens and CDU

The Greens send with the support of CDUwho will not put their own candidate for the OB election in Wuppertal in these elections, Uwe Schneidewind in the election campaign. In addition to the incumbent mayor, Uwe Schneidewind will probably have the best chance of finding the post in the town hall. When he was nominated, he received all votes from the members of his parliamentary group present and a large part of the votes from the CDU. The economist was already President of the University of Oldenburg and the Wuppertal Institute for the Environment, Climate and Energy and also has a lot of experience in politics. Among other things, he was a member of the scientific advisory board of FEDERATION (Federation for the Environment and Nature Conservation Germany). In his work in politics, Schneidewind always tries to reconcile economic and environmental issues.

What happens after Corona? With Marina Weisband (@Afelia), @LamyaKaddorWe have Annelie Buntenbach and Christoph Gusy for and with @gruenenrw developed a compass for it. Nine dimensions of the #Participate form the core: https://t.co/pF0JgaB6iw pic.twitter.com/VJlRwphbid – Uwe Schneidewind (@UweSchneidewind) June 13, 2020

OB election in Wuppertal: Tick candidates on the voting slip

Both Local elections in NRW the majority vote with one vote applies to the mayoral election. If more than one vote is distributed on a voting slip, it is considered invalid. The office of mayor is given to the candidate who has received the majority of valid votes. If this does not apply to any candidate, the two applicants with the most votes have to run against each other again in a runoff.

Runoff possible in the OB election in Wuppertal

Although there are only seven candidates running for the mayor of Wuppertal, it is not unlikely that there will be one Runoff will come. Since the CDU does not have its own applicant and instead supports the Greens, a close race between Uwe Schneidewind (GREEN) and Andreas Mucke (SPD) is likely. If none of the candidates receives more than 50 percent of all valid votes, the two applicants join two weeks later on September 27thto run again for a runoff.

