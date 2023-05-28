Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

For the first time in Turkey’s history, the result of a runoff will decide who will be the next president: incumbent Erdogan or challenger Kılıçdaroğlu. The news ticker.

Ankara – It is historically significant year for Turkey. On October 29, 2023, the republic celebrates its 100th anniversary, and on May 28 of the same year, the country experiences a runoff election for the office of president for the first time. Around 60 million eligible voters are called upon to cast their ballots and thus decide who will govern the country as President in the next five years. The incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan from the Islamic conservative party is up for election AKP as well as challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu from the CHP.

Neither of the two candidates was able to claim the necessary absolute majority in the first ballot on May 14, 2023. Turkey’s electoral system therefore provides for a decision by run-off election. The favorite in the duel is President Erdogan, who was able to win 49.5 percent of the votes in the first round. Challenger Kilicdaroglu came to 44.9 percent.

This is how the first ballot ended in Turkey:

Recep Tayyip Erdogan: 49.5%

Kemal Kilicdaroglu: 44.9%

Sinan Ogan: 5.2%

Polls for the runoff election in Turkey see Erdogan as the winner

Current surveys on the runoff election in Turkey see Erdogan well ahead of Kilicdaroglu. The President has also managed to secure the support of Sinan Ogan. The candidate from the nationalist ATA party received 5.2 percent of the votes in the first ballot. His supporters urged Ogan to vote for Erdogan for the runoff.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan or opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu – a runoff will decide who will rule Turkey as president for the next five years. © Republican People’s Party (CHP) Press Service/afp/Imago (montage)

How Turkish voters voted in Germany

Outside of Türkiye, the runoff has already ended. Around 3.4 million Turkish voters live abroad and were able to cast their votes there until Wednesday (May 24). By far the largest group lives in Germany. 1.5 million people with Turkish roots were called to vote there. The first results indicate a high turnout. According to official figures, 746,000 people took part in the runoff. That was even more than in the first ballot, in which around 725,000 people cast their votes.

When will there be results for the runoff election in Turkey?

Results of the runoff election in Turkey are expected on Sunday evening. Only then will it be clear whether Erdogan, who won in 2018 with 52.6 percent and has been President of Turkey since 2014, will emerge victorious again and be able to rule for five more years – or whether Kilicdaroglu will succeed in changing the guard in the country’s highest political office.