Daniel Schranz (CDU) missed an absolute majority in the first ballot. You can find out how the runoff election against Thorsten Berg (SPD) will end here on election evening.

Oberhausen – incumbent Daniel Schranz has at the Mayor election in Oberhausen got a strong result. Of the CDU-Politician received around 45.5 percent of the vote, almost 16 percentage points more than his next challenger Thorsten Berg (29.7 percent).

Nevertheless, Schranz is not yet allowed to cheer. Because he’s the absolute majority (more than 50 percent) has missed, the 45-year-old has to go into the runoff against SPD-Mann Berg.

OB election in Oberhausen: Result of the runoff election must decide

For the Social Democrats, things were anything but smooth in the local elections in NRW. And in Oberhausen, too, the comrades have a lot Lost ground. You were in the last election in 2015 strongest force in the city council become. This time the SPD in the city council was overtaken by the CDU by one percentage point.

In Oberhausen, Thorsten Berg makes it into the runoff election against the CDU incumbent. #Municipal electionsNRW #BundesSGK (Photo: private) pic.twitter.com/8ThY3a8t0q – Federal SGK (@Bundes_SGK) September 13, 2020

CDU candidate Schranz had already vacated the post of mayor in the first ballot from. In this respect, the SPD has made progress. However, Schranz’s loss of vote in the result of the 2020 local elections is less to be attributed to the SPD than rather the other parties in the race for the OB items.

Runoff election in Oberhausen: Greens do not want to influence the local election result any further

In fact, the SPD was involved at the time 37.7 percent of votes achieved a better result than this year. In the runoff election, the Social Democrats must therefore hope for those voters who ticked another party in the first ballot.

The Greens have already announced in this context, no recommendation to pronounce. An election recommendation can be a great help for a candidate to be. Without this support it may be even more difficult for Berg to catch up with Schranz in the runoff election.

When can the runoff result from Oberhausen be expected?

Because no wafer-thin result is to be expected, is still on the evening of September 27th to expect the result of the runoff election in Oberhausen. Complications with the counting can occur in individual cases, but the interim results on the evening of the polls should give a solid picture even if it takes longer in individual polling stations.

