Update from September 27, 2020, 6 p.m .: The polling stations are now closing and the counting of the runoff results in Leverkusen can begin.

Update from September 27, 2020, 4:53 p.m .: From 6 p.m. the only question left in the runoff election in Leverkusen is who will occupy the executive chair in the town hall in the future. The additional question is: When will the result of the runoff be determined? Since only one choice between two candidates remains to be counted, voters can count on the announcement of an election winner on Sunday. As soon as a result appears, you will receive the numbers for the second and final round of the OB election at this point.

Leverkusen – In many cities there was no final result in the local elections in NRW. In the first ballot often none of the candidates reach the absolute majority from over 50 percent of the vote. In such a case there will be a runoff between the two candidates with the most votes. Since the other candidates are eliminated, the cards are completely reshuffled here. So there is also the last Election result out Leverkusen only after the second ballot.

Result of the runoff election in Leverkusen: One of these two becomes mayor

If there were no runoff, would have Frank Schoenberger probably no longer a chance at the post of Lord Mayor. The CDU politician won the first ballot on September 13th 23.4 percent only roughly half the votes of Incumbent Uwe Richrath (SPD), which came to 46.1 percent. The result of the local elections in Leverkusen was initially quite clear.

The incumbent Mayor Uwe Richrath (SPD) clearly outperforms the challengers, but still has to make it to the runoff election; his result is also well above that of his party. #RatLEV – LevLog, Leverkusen (@LevLog) September 13, 2020

Last attempt to turn the result of the OB election in Leverkusen

In order to increase his chances, Schönberger challenged the SPD competitor to one Speech duel out. Richrath turned it down, however. The reason: He sees the “Equality of arms “ not guaranteed in a duel organized by the CDU. He also had concerns about the Coronavirus. “You know that I have always been very attached to you personally. That’s why it would never have occurred to me to create unfair conditions here, ”replies Schönberger in one go Reply letterthat of RP-Online is quoted.

Now Schönberger has to go to that Favor of the swap voters to hope. So the voters who actually voted for one of the other applicants in the first ballot.

The runoff result from Leverkusen was already clear on the evening of the election

A Result of the runoff election will be on Evening of September 27th expected. The counting will probably not take long as only the votes for two candidates are counted. If the voters decide as clearly as in the first ballot, the interim results could already tell who is mayor of Leverkusen for the next few years.

