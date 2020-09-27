The 2020 local elections will only be decided in Gelsenkirchen with the result of the runoff election. The OB post will definitely be filled again.

None of the candidates at the Mayor election in Gelsenkirchen got the absolute majority.

got the absolute majority. Here you can find that on election day Result of the runoff election in Gelsenkirchen between Karin Welge (SPD) and Malte Stuckmann (CDU) .

in Gelsenkirchen between and . We report on the NRW runoff elections in the live ticker and provide an overview of the results.

+++ Here you will find the results of the runoff election in Gelsenkirchen on election evening. The counting of the ballot papers should be completed on election day +++

Gelsenkirchen – The first Results of the Local election in Gelsenkirchen stand firm. Now the second ballot follows, which will decide who will be the new head of the city.

Date for the runoff election in Gelsenkirchen – the final result of the OB election is imminent

In the 2020 local elections in NRW, the uniform date for all runoff elections is Sunday September 27th. Only on this day will the final result of the If either in Gelsenkirchen, because in the first ballot no candidate received more than half of the votes. After this second ballot there is definitely a final one Election result, with either Karin Welge or Malte Stuckmann as mayor may take over the official business.

On September 27th in #Gelsenkirchen the runoff vote for the election of the Lord Mayor takes place! The voting notifications remain valid. Postal voting is also possible again. All information https://t.co/zfLjqnCcM3 pic.twitter.com/yVY7TsprnR – City of Gelsenkirchen (@_Gelsenkirchen_) September 14, 2020

Local election 2020 in Gelsenkirchen: result in the first ballot

In the first ballot, the SPD candidate had a clear lead. But 40.4 percent for Karin Welge was not enough for the successful election. Instead, Malte Stuckmann from the CDU has the chance to turn the result of the OB election in Gelsenkirchen. He had in first ballot Got 25.1 percent of the vote.

A difference of around 15 percentage points seems large at first, but if the candidate field is reduced to two applicants, the tide can still turn. The AfD candidate went out of the OB election with 12.1 percent of the vote. This means that a large part of the votes is potentially up for grabs. The Greens candidate was 9.3 percent and it is no longer certain that the Greens votes will automatically move in the direction of the SPD. Have that with Local election in NRW illustrates the various local alliances between the CDU and the Greens. The Election result in Gelsenkirchen is before the runoff election unpredictable.

When will there be a result in the runoff election in Gelsenkirchen?

Until 6 p.m., voters in NRW are allowed to Polling stations seek out their Ballot submit. In the independent cities there is only one piece of paper with two names on it. Only one candidate may be ticked. The Counting the runoff results are also a bit easier in Gelsenkirchen than at the first date of the local elections in 2020. The final runoff result of the OB election 2020 should therefore already on Election night as long as there is no unusually close outcome of the election. (rm)