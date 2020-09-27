The mayor election in Aachen was decided by a runoff. Here you will find the result that became a local election debacle for the CDU.

The 2020 local elections took place in NRW on Sunday, September 13th. The run-off elections followed on September 27, which we reported on in the live ticker.

Result of the runoff election in Aachen – Greens celebrate clear election victory

Candidates be right Sibylle Keupen (Greens) 67.37% Harald Baal (CDU) 32.63%

Update from September 27, 2020, 8 p.m .: The runoff election in Aachen has an unusually clear result. More than two thirds of the votes go to the Green Sibylle Keupen, who can thus rule as Lord Mayor. In Armin Laschet’s home country, the CDU has suffered a clear defeat.

Update from September 27, 2020, 6 p.m .: The polling stations are now closing and the counting of the runoff results in Aachen can begin.

Update from September 27, 2020, 5 p.m .: The runoff election in Aachen will decide whether Armin Laschet’s home country will soon be governed by a Green or a CDU candidate. The counting can begin immediately after the polling stations close at 6 p.m. and the last voters have cast their votes. Even the interim results could show who is ahead. As soon as the result is determined, you will find it out here in the result ticker.

+++ The result of the runoff election in Aachen can be found here as soon as the votes have been counted. Intermediate results and the final result can be expected on election evening +++

Preliminary result of the 2020 local elections in Aachen – the runoff is certain

Update from September 14th: In the If either in Aachen no one has come close to the absolute majority. The two applicants with the most votes now go to the runoff election. Below are the results of all OB candidates:

Baal (CDU): 24.76%

Dopatka (SPD): 22.58%

Keupen (GREEN): 38.88%

Deumens (DIE LINKE): 2.35%

Helg (FDP): 3.06%

Achilles (PIRATES): 0.83%

Mohr (AfD): 3.32%

Haupts (UWG Aachen): 0.91%

Franke (The PARTY): 2.07%

Böving (individual applicants): 0.31%

Polzin (individual applicants): 0.92%

In the Council election the following voting shares are allotted to the different lists:

CDU: 24.81%

SPD: 18.33%

GREEN: 34.08%

DIE LINKE: 4.61%

FDP: 4.95%

PIRATES: 1.20%

AfD: 3.75%

UWG Aachen: 1.60%

The PARTY: 2.25%

ÖDP: 0.66%

Volt: 3.71%

WE for freedom and the Basic Law: 0.04%

Update from September 13th, 11 p.m .: The picture that the last Projections of the If either in Aachen submitted, is also confirmed in the next projections. Since 220 out of 225 quick reports have already been evaluated, the upcoming runoff election is taking shape. 38.84 percent of the votes went to Sibylle Keupen of the Greens. This means the runoff for Keupen is almost certain. There the 57-year-old is expected to be on the CDU-Candidates Harald Baal (24.71 percent) are still just ahead SPD-Competitor Mathias Dopatka (22.63 percent) lies. Thus, the home town of Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) could get a green mayor for the first time.

Projections for local elections in Aachen: “Laschet-Hochburg” will probably be greener

As far as the city council of Aachen is concerned, 218 of 225 quick reports have been evaluated so far. Here, too, there is a clear tendency for the “Laschet stronghold” of Aachen to become greener. In the latest extrapolation, the Greens are the strongest force with 34.13 percent. Well ahead of the CDU (24.83 percent) and the SPD (18.36 percent). The FDP received 4.95 percent, the Left got 4.58 percent.

Local election result in Aachen: runoff scenario becomes more likely

Update from September 13th, 8:51 pm: The duel for them Runoff to the Lord Mayor in Aachen at the Local election in NRW seems decided. Sibylle Keupen (Green) continues to lead the field with 39.05 percent after 207 of 225 quick reports received. The absolute majority was clearly missed. In the Runoff on September 27th she will probably have to face Harald Baal. The CDU man received 24.25 percent of the vote and is ahead of Mathias Dopatka from the SPD (22.65 votes).

Local election 2020 in Aachen: Green OB candidate achieves strongest result – runoff against CDU man?

Update from September 13th, 7:35 p.m .: In the If either in Aachen more than half of all quick reports have now been received. After 127 of 225 quick reports, the first Forecasts approved. Sibylle Keupen (Green) gets 39.05 percent. Much more than Harald Baal (CDU) who would move into the runoff election with 23.44 percent at this point in time. However, he could still dated SPD-Mann Mathias Dopatka, who is in third place with 22.39 percent.

Again, mayor elections are decided in the runoff election

Local election 2020 in Aachen: Greens are the strongest force according to the first forecast

Even with the City council elections 70 out of 225 quick reports have already been received. The picture is similar to that of the If either. The greens gain in the first forecast 34.33 percent of the vote and are therefore the strongest force. That follows at a great distance CDU with 22.04 percent ahead of the SPD with 19.42 percent. The fourth strongest force at this point is the left (5.56 percent) before AfD (5.16 percent). The FDP comes to 4.19 percent.

Local election 2020 in Aachen: First cautious forecasts there – Keupen is ahead in OB election

Update from September 13th, 7 p.m .: The quick messages from the Polling stations in Aachen are already there, so it’s time for a cautious first forecast has come. As of 7 p.m. are from 33 Polling stations Quick notifications received. After the first quick reports, it looks like Sibylle Keupen from the Greens received the most votes. 38.54 percent fell therefore on the candidate of the Greens. SPD-Candidate Dopatka follows with 23.28 percent CDU-Mann Baal at 9:34 p.m. The Results however, they are only vague at first Forecasts and can still change. A first tendency can be foreseen ..

+++ On election Sunday you will receive all information about the election results from Aachen +++ here

Aachen – As everywhere in NRW will also be in Aachen several people’s assemblies at the same time Local election elected in NRW. The choice of the Lord Mayor von Aachen, in which a candidate must achieve an absolute majority in the first ballot – i.e. over 50 percent – in order to be elected to office. If none of the candidates succeed, there will be a runoff election on September 27th. The Results for the choice of City Council and the district council will certainly be determined after the election on September 13th.

Result of the local elections in Aachen 2020: Counting of the votes from 6 p.m.

The polling stations at the Local election 2020 in NRW close at 6 p.m. sharp. Immediately afterwards, the election workers will be counting the Ballot kick off. Also the postal votes for the Local election in Aachenthat have already been received by post will only be counted after the polling stations have closed. However, for a final result all must Polling stations have been counted.

Local elections 2020: when will the results of the mayor election in Aachen be available?

The clear priority in counting the Election results enjoy in Aachen the ballot papers for the new one Lord Mayor in the city. So it can already be clear on Sunday evening whether it is in Aachen comes to a runoff. It was already clear before the election that there would be a new mayor in Aachen, since incumbent Marcel Phillipp (CDU) announced last year that he did not want to run for another term. That is why Harald Baal stands for the CDU, who opposes Mathias Dopatka (SPD) and Sibylle Keupen from the Greens wants to enforce.

Result of the local election in Aachen: Is Laschet threatened with a symbolic defeat in his hometown?

Even if Prime Minister Armin Laschet does not want to evaluate the result in his hometown as a reaction to his national politics, receives the Election result in the “Laschet stronghold” Aachen but a particularly explosive one. At least symbolically, it can be seen as a setback if Aachen should receive a green in the future Lord Mayoress be governed. And that could be after the most recent Survey probably happen too. Sibylle Keupen conducts the surveys according to a survey by WDR With a forecast of 27 percent, the Greens are “clearly” ahead of their competitors and also in the city council. (fd)