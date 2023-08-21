VBefore the first ballot, Bernardo Arévalo hardly appeared in the polls. Surprisingly, the outsider, who ran for the centre-left Movimiento Semilla (Seed Movement) party founded during the protest movement in 2015, still made it into the runoff. And now he’s Guatemala’s elected president. The 64-year-old MP and sociologist promised during the election campaign to clean up the institutions riddled with corruption and to react in a new and transparent way. This obviously struck a chord with many voters who want change and feel a great aversion to the established politicians, who are often perceived as corrupt. On Sunday, Arévalo won 59 percent of the vote against moderately conservative former First Lady Sandra Torres, whose party has been the subject of multiple corruption investigations. Torres is also considered a confidant of President Alejandro Giammattei and therefore a representative of the political elite.

On Sunday, Arévalo is likely to have mobilized many of the voters who cast a zero vote in the first ballot to protest the exclusion of three candidates. All of the three excluded candidates had challenged established politicians and declared war on corruption. After the first ballot and Arévalo’s surprising entry into the run-off, he and his party were also targeted by the Guatemalan judiciary, whose representatives are not above all doubts. Outclassed candidates, as well as the controversial Attorney General, who is on a sanctions list of corrupt officials in the United States, tried to exclude Arévalo and his party from the race, thanks to a strong response at home and abroad, including by the Organization of American States (OAS ), but failed.

Arévalo is the son of Guatemala’s first democratically elected president

However, Arévalo’s name is not new to Guatemalan politics. Bernardo Arévalo is the son of Guatemala’s first democratically elected president, Juan José Arévalo, who ruled the country shortly after the revolution from 1945 to 1951 and implemented a series of political and social reforms. After the 1954 military coup against his successor Jacobo Arbenz Guzmán, Arévalo went into exile in Chile and later in Uruguay, where his son Bernardo was born. Bernardo Arévalo grew up in different countries and later studied at the Universities of Jerusalem and Utrecht. He later worked in the diplomatic service for many years, including as Guatemala’s ambassador to Spain. In the meantime he was also deputy foreign minister. Arévalo said a few days before the election that he wanted to be remembered as someone who respected his father’s legacy.

Bernardo Arévalo’s political career began in 2015, during major demonstrations against the then government of President Otto Pérez Molina, who was involved in a corruption scandal and resigned under public pressure that same year. During these protests, Arévalo, along with several other intellectuals, founded a study group that later became the political party Movimiento Semilla. In 2019, the party contested the parliamentary elections for the first time, with Arévalo being elected as a member of Congress. Arévalo and his party, which see themselves as social democrats, are particularly popular with younger voters. In addition to the fight against corruption, the insecurity in the country and the economic situation were important issues in the election campaign. Arévalo promised job creation, improvements in public education and public health, and action to combat climate change. A cold wind will blow against him in Congress, however. His party has only 23 of the 160 seats. If Arévalo wants to make a difference in Guatemala, he needs the support of other parties, including the established ones.